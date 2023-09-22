I’ve just moved to Australia from Thailand and I have one major complaint about toilets Down Under

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Expats who have moved to Australia often face unexpected cultural differences, but many of them seem to have the same complaint.

May, originally from Thailand, recently moved to Queensland and struggles to use the toilet without a bidet.

The woman claimed that while she “loved” the change of scenery and discovering all the hidden gems of traveling Australia, she often found herself daydreaming about the practical bathroom fixture.

“I love living in Australia, but sometimes all I think about is my bidet,” she said in a video.

Another Australian, Hannah, also revealed her discomfort after returning to Melbourne after living in Japan for three years: “I couldn’t even look at the toilet.”

Hundreds of Australians recently discussed the controversial topic on Reddit.

“I’m a new citizen here and I have to ask you, born and bred Australians, why you don’t use bidets,” one man said.

“Here it is: if you step on dog shit barefoot or if a bird spits on your arm, you will wash it with soap and scrub hard. You wouldn’t just wipe it with toilet paper. So why?’

A plumber has revealed the real reason why it’s difficult for bidets to go mainstream in Australia.

“The original plumbing technology came from the United Kingdom. A comprehensive sewage system is still not available throughout the country – many regional and isolated areas rely on septic tanks.

“My friend who literally lives just outside of Sydney still has a septic tank. Bidets would not be an option in some areas for water reasons, as people in some regional areas only flush toilets when they make it a number two.

Another added: “To add to the regional/remote point, I grew up in a house just outside of town that used canal water to flush the toilet – you don’t want that ends up on your skin.”

Foreigners who have moved to Australia often face many cultural differences in the United States – but many of them seem to have the same complaint.

Dozens of other people spoke about how using bidets in other countries had “changed” them.

“When I took my husband to the Philippines (and also Vietnam), he came back demanding a bidet,” one woman said.

“People think it’s super weird and gross until they try one, and then it’s the best thing ever. I have three toilets in my house and only one has a bidet, so that’s the only one we use,” added another.

“I bought a bidet from Bunnings – it works great,” said a third. “I don’t know where I would be without it.”