NNA -nbsp;

ANNAHAR: Awkar attack: Bringing back the times of terrorist messagesnbsp;

AL-JOUMHOURIA: quot;Quintetquot; committee afflicted with Lebanese curse

Berri begins receiving answers

AL-AKHBAR: Le Drian acknowledges failure of initiative: Bin Salman does not want Franjiehnbsp;

Washington to Paris: We want the army commander as president

nbsp;

===========R.H.