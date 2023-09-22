Fri. Sep 22nd, 2023

    ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5 Just Dropped the Show’s Most Diabolical Twist Ever

    Love Is Blind has never felt more chaotic than it does in Season 5, which premiered its first four episodes Friday on Netflix. This season has everything: midseason break-ups, a confounding argument over make-up that’ll leave you scratching your head for days, and, as viewers who’ve seen the first four episodes already know, a shocking revelation that rocks multiple cast members to their core.

    So, why does this season also seem like the most orchestrated, highly “produced” entries yet? The answer might just lie in the twist itself. (For those who have not yet seen the first batch of episodes and want to remain unspoiled, this is your cue to stop reading!)

    For the uninitiated, Love Is Blind sends its cast members into individual “pods,” where they blind-date each other through a wall. After a couple weeks of narrowing down to one potential suitor, cast members must propose through a wall before meeting in person for the first time. Then, it’s time to move in together, meet the friends and family, and, ultimately, face one another at the altar in what often unfolds like a game of emotional “Chicken.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

