Aboriginal woman reveals the astonishing reason why she is voting NO to the Voice to Parliament

An Indigenous woman has explained why she’s voting no on the Indigenous Voices to Parliament website – saying she believes only First Nations people should be allowed to vote in the referendum.

Author, actress and activist Natasha Wanganeen told NITV she was part of the indigenous sovereignty movement which she said was “the other side of the no campaign… which has been massively hijacked”.

Host Narelda Jacobs asked: “You want the same results, don’t you agree?” We all want to close the gap, so what’s your solution?

Ms Wanganeen said she “absolutely” agreed and then explained why she disagreed with the referendum vote.

“My position on this is: As less than 3 percent of the population, I don’t think it’s fair for the other 97 percent to vote for us. I think it’s racist,” she said.

‘I think it’s not respectful given everything we’ve been through as a people in this country’

Natasha Wanganeen (left) said she would vote no because she believes the vote should be reserved for Indigenous people, while uncle Charlie Jackson (right) said a yes vote would provide consistency and reduce the gap between First Nations communities.

Ms Wanganeen said she “wants to have a respectful conversation about this because that’s what we’re missing right now”.

“If it was only the indigenous people who voted, I would not have a problem because we are the ones who vote on our population and our future, and that is self-determination.”

Uncle Charlie Jackson, who has worked in community support services for decades, was also on the NITV panel.

He explained why he’s voting Yes on Indigenous Voice, saying it will bring some coherence to First Nations communities.

“Working in Indigenous affairs for over 50 years now, we are subject to at least 10 to 12 policies put in place by the government to try to close the gap for Indigenous people,” he said.

“Anyone who enters government can erase these policies with the stroke of a pen.”

“As people who receive them, we get used to it and all of a sudden it gets thrown away.”

“So how can you close the gap for Indigenous people when you keep introducing new policy after new policy? »

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and former AFL player Michael Long head to Parliament at the end of their 20-day Yes vote march in Canberra earlier this month.

Commenters on the NITV video said both had good arguments, although some pointed out that Ms Wanganeen had not offered an alternative to close the gap.

“I agree with Natasha that in an ideal world only First Nations people should vote on this issue,” one person said.

“As a non-Indigenous Australian, I feel I have no place to vote and I would prefer that Indigenous Australians have their own autonomy… saying I’m voting yes to do my part and help reduce the ‘gap,’ said another.

“There should have been a vote by Aboriginal Australians first, that would give more legitimacy to changing the Constitution,” said a third.

“We all live here and we are all part of the constitution. Changing it to include and recognize First Nations sovereignty would be great and a statement of openness and acceptance from non-Indigenous Australians,” said a fourth.