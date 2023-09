NNA – Two gunboat belonging to the Israeli enemy violated on 21/09/2023 from 7:45 am till 9:25 am the Lebanese territorial waters off Ras Naqoura and infiltrated some 222 meters into the sea, a communique by the Lebanese Army indicated.nbsp;

Meanwhile, violations are a matter of coordination between the Lebanese Armed Forces and UNIFIL.nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

============R.H.