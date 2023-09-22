Fri. Sep 22nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    WAFA: Palestinian shot and injured during military incursion into Jenin

    NNA -nbsp;A Palestinian succumbed to critical wounds he sustained at dawn today during an Israeli military incursion into the village of Kafr Dan, west of Jenin, according to the ministry of health.

    Confrontations reportedly broke out in the said village, in the northern occupied West Bank, following a military incursion at dawn today, during which Israeli army fired live fire, stun grenades, and tear gas canisters towards youths, shooting and seriously injuring a man in the abdomen.nbsp;

    The injured man was transferred to hospital for medical treatment, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

    He was identified as Abdallah Emad Abu Hasan, from Jenin#39;s town of al-Yamoun.

    Four youths, including a 15-year-old teen, were shot and killed by Israeli forces last Wednesday during an Israeli military aggression against Jenin refugee camp.–WAFAnbsp;

