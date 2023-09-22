Fri. Sep 22nd, 2023

    Bou Habib winds up New York visit, meets with senior officials

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib, concluded his participation in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

    Winding up his visit, Bou Habib had an audience with Iranian Foreign Minister, Hussein Amir Abdollahian, with whom he broached the presidential void in Lebanon, as well as the most recent regional developments, especially the efforts aimed at ending the Yemeni crisis.

    Bou Habib also met with Greek Foreign Minister, Georgios Gerapetritis, who expressed his full understanding of the Syrian displacement issue and his readiness to enhance coordination and cooperation with Lebanon, and other countries affected by the consequences of displacement.

    Bou Habib then participated in a ministerial meeting held by a number of donor countries to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees – UNRWA. In an intervention, the Foreign Minister stressed the importance of filling UNRWArsquo;s funding deficit.nbsp;

    ldquo;Preventing the existing regional problems from getting worse is of international interest,rdquo; Bou Habib stressed.nbsp;

    The Minister concluded his visit to New York by participating in a reception and a special dinner held by Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, marking the Saudi National Day.

