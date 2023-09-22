Cheeky newspaper ad offers free hotdogs and shakes to Adelaide Scotch College students who were punished for skipping ‘crap food’ at school camp to buy treats at a local servo

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Students who snuck out of their elite private school’s camp for a servo ride because they didn’t like camp food are offered a free hot dog and milkshake after being suspended for this act.

The OTR gas station chain printed an open letter as a full-page ad in The advertiser aimed at 20 year 11 students from Adelaide’s Scotch College who received a two-day suspension for operating the servo during their camp.

The students spent August 30 to September 1 in suspension after their nighttime foray was discovered while at camp at Adare House in Victor Harbor.

Now, students are offered a one-time coupon for another meal at Servo.

“Look, we understand. Cravings have no curfew,” the full-page ad read.

OTR extended an offer to 20 students who were suspended after completing a late-night servo run during their camp.

A one-time offer is available to students who are able to prove they have been affected by the suspension – provided they promise never to run away again.

Students claimed the food they were served by camp staff was “crap” and OTR advertising assured them they understood.

“It was late, the food at camp wasn’t up to par, and just down the road was an OTR, filled to the brim with delicious treats.”

“Who wouldn’t think ‘I could… go to Moe’s…’

“Was it the best decision? No.’

Parents of the students who ran away said the suspension was too harsh for a seemingly innocent violation of the rules.

The mother of one affected student told the Advertiser the cat was out of the bag when one student attacked others.

She was angry that her son had to miss two days of school just because the food he was served was “crap,” according to her suspended son.

The OTR letter empathized with the students’ decision.

“Who can think clearly when he is hungry? So the next time you’re feeling a little hungry, it’s our fault,” the ad reads.

Students who can prove they were suspended due to the incident simply need to send a copy of their suspension notice to oops@GoAMoes.com.au and promise not to miss school again to claim their offer.

“PS, this is a one-time deal, no one else is getting into any crazy ideas,” the ad ends.

Adare House moderator Reverend Peter Morel defended the campsite’s cuisine, which included home-baked bread, pasta and chicken schnitzel.

“Particular attention is paid to a nutritious and balanced diet,” Rev Morel told Daily Mail Australia.

“Our venues are always keen to solicit feedback from groups who use our facilities. We are informed that at the end of the recent camp, Adare was informed by Scotch College that they had no problems and were happy with how everything went during their visit, including Restoration.

“This was recently reaffirmed by the college principal.”

Students had been sneaking out at night to visit OTR because the food served at the camp was “crappy,” according to what one boy told his mother after being suspended.

Scotch College apparently did not discuss the punishment with parents, some of whom became frustrated and angry at its severity.

The mother admitted that the students, including her son, were in the wrong but that the various outings were an innocent error of judgment.

“It’s easy to see how they made this mistake of not realizing that this is a camp and not a house,” she told the publication.

She admitted she was surprised when OTR jumped into the drama, but it was good news for her son who she said would likely repurchase the offer.

Scotch College suspended the students a week after the incident after they were informed of the race by another student.

The school reportedly did not discuss the matter with parents, many of whom were frustrated and angry over the suspensions.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Scotch College for comment.