Sunday, September 24, 2023

Conclusion of ldquo;My Right to Runrdquo; race of Beirut Marathon Association in Amchit.

8:30 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Green Hills Association, in cooperation with the Lebanese Environmental Movement and the Boys Club – Zaarouriya, organizes an environmental walking trail titled ldquo;The Karousa Trailrdquo;, under the patronage of Caretaker Minister of Environment, Dr. Nasser Yassin.nbsp;

9:30 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Roman Catholic Metropolitan of Beirut, Byblos, and their dependencies, Bishop George Baqouni, celebrates the Saint Taqla feast at Saint Taqla Church in Kfarshima.

11:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Apple Day in Barouk organized by ldquo;My Village my mirrorrdquo; in cooperation with Barouk Municipality, the Chouf Cedar Reserve, the Agricultural Cooperative, Saad Al-Safa Sports Club, and the regionrsquo;s family associations. The event continues until 6:00 pm.nbsp;

