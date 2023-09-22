Teary-eyed Nicola Roberts admits she’s still in denial as she emotionally remembers her ‘vivacious’ Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding two years after her death: ‘It’s harrowing!’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Nicola Roberts has emotionally remembered her ‘vibrant’ bandmate Sarah Harding, two years after her tragic death, praising the late star’s ‘unpredictability’ in Girls Aloud.

Sarah died on September 5, 2021, at the age of 39, after being diagnosed with breast cancer, which then spread to other parts of her body.

And during an appearance on Friday’s Good Morning Britain, Nicola, 37, admitted she is still in denial about the heartbreaking loss, which she described as ‘harrowing’.

However, the red-headed beauty insisted that helping to further the BCAN-RAY project in Sarah’s honor is something that she and the rest of Girls Aloud find ‘so important’.

BCAN-RAY (Breast Cancer Risk Assessment in Young Women) was created in response to Sarah’s dying wish to find new ways to recognize the signs of the disease earlier and prevent lives like hers from being shortened.

Reatbreaking: Nicola Roberts, 37, has emotionally reflected on her bandmate Sarah Harding two years after her tragic death, praising the late star’s ‘unpredictability’ in Girls Aloud.

Missed forever: Sarah died on September 5, 2021 at the age of 39, after being diagnosed with breast cancer, which then spread to other parts of her body

Grief: During an appearance on Friday’s Good Morning Britain, Nicola admitted she is still in denial about the heartbreaking loss, which she described as ‘harrowing’

When asked how she’s feeling, Nicola said: ‘It’s incredibly conflicting and I have to switch off somewhat emotionally to get through the chat.

“Because of something so heartbreaking, we are here to speak about something so hopeful. You have to focus on moving forward or you will fall apart. It’s harrowing.

“Sarah and Dr. Sasha became close and he told her about this breast cancer project. “He became someone she could lean on. She said, ‘I want to help you, I want to try to tackle this.’ Her wish was to participate in the fundraising we did last year.

Recalling Sarah’s personality, Nicola said: ‘She was there at every moment. She brought herself to every moment. She never tried to be anyone else.

“You have Sarah in all her glory. So authentic. The liveliness. She was bubbly and off-the-cuff. She was the unpredictability in our group. She is just so missed.

“For her, for her mother at home, her family and friends, she had already created a legacy with her performances, her singing and songs.

“But to add this screenplay of such magnitude to her legacy – and us being able to take the baton from her – was so important to her, and it’s so important to us.”

Hope: However, the red-headed beauty stressed that furthering the BCAN-RAY project in Sarah’s honor is something that she and the rest of Girls Aloud find ‘so important’

When asked how she deals with the grief of losing Sarah, Nicola explains: ‘I think everyone deals with grief in different ways.

‘To me it’s still not that real. I often think ”she’s in Thailand with her friends or in Ibiza” – but then I realize it’s not real.

Ben then remembered Sarah sitting on the GMB sofa and admitted: ‘If we had her on the show you’d never know what she was going to say.’

Chucking Nicola confessed: ‘We sat on the sofa and held her like that. We’d hold her back like a racehorse!’