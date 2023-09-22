I compared Popeyes and Chick-fil-A and saw how critical speed will be to winning the chicken sandwich wars

I tried chicken sandwiches at Popeyes and Chick-fil-A to compare the food and service.

The chicken sandwich wars started in 2019, when Popeyes debuted its chicken sandwich.

Chicken remains a major category for restaurant chains and Popeyes could win the battle with faster kitchens.

Today, the chicken sandwich wars are still a point of contention among friends — the sandwich you prefer is like a Rorschach test for your culinary personality.

It all started in 2019, when Popeyes debuted its chicken sandwich. Chick-fil-A responded in a tweet that it was the originator of the sandwich, having had its chicken sandwich on the menu since 1964.

The fast-food chains quickly became the center of a heated debate on social media over which restaurant had the best sandwich. The lucrative marketing campaign drove a chicken sandwich boom, but Popeyes’ same-store sales growth has since declined.

Yet, chicken remains a major category for restaurant chains. According to the Technomic 2023 Top 500 Chain Report, chicken sales rose 11% in 2022, and cumulative sales of the top chicken chains jumped from $27 billion in 2018 to about $44 billion in 2022.

Popeyes and Chick-fil-A have nearly the same number of US locations at 2,900 and 2,800, respectively, at the end of 2022, according to data from Technomics. But the company’s 2022 US sales were quite different. Popeyes was about $5 billion, while Chick-fil-A’s was $18 billion, per Technomics.

To reignite demand and boost profitability, Popeyes is renovating its kitchens. In the past, customers complained that Popeyes’ orders took too long or were often wrong, according to Bloomberg. The chain is also introducing new menu items, like its blackened chicken sandwich, which uses a breading-free chicken breast marinated for 12 hours and seasoned with Cajun and Creole spices.

Restaurant Brand International, which owns Popeyes, is focused on making its kitchens easy to run. “Simplifying our kitchens means offering our guests faster, more accurate service and taking a big load off our team members,” executive chairman J. Patrick Doyle said in an August earnings call.

I tried the chicken sandwiches at both chains to see which was best and compare how quickly they prepared them.

I went to the Popeyes near my office on a Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. The outside street view of Popeyes. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Insider This location is at 111 Fulton Street. Restaurants in the Financial District get really busy at lunchtime since there are a lot of offices in the neighborhood. I figured it would be a good way to see how Popeyes and Chick-fil-A handle their busiest hours. When I entered, there were about 5 people ahead of me in line. Customers wait in line at Popeyes. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Insider There were also a couple of people who had already placed their orders waiting off to the side of the counter. A shelving system to the right stored take out orders. I waited approximately 6 minutes before it was my turn to order. The menu is located above the counter. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Insider The restaurant was pretty full. I spotted at least ten people sitting at tables. I waited in line for less than 30 seconds before my order was called and an employee handed me a warm chicken sandwich A worker preps meals in the kitchen. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Insider There were a few people ahead of me in line still waiting for their orders, so I wondered if mine was faster because it was a chicken sandwich. Perhaps they had some classic sandwiches ready to go, whereas customized orders took longer. I brought my chicken sandwich and a mango lemonade to a table A classic chicken sandwich from Popeyes. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Insider The chicken sandwich was $5.99 and the mango lemonade was $2.79. With tax, my order total came to $9.56. It’s hard to find lunch for under $10 in the Financial District. I was impressed by how thick the sandwich looked A closer view. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Insider It was still pretty warm as I unwrapped it. When I lifted the bun, the chicken fillet was thick and heavily breaded — exactly what I would expect for a piece of fried chicken It needed more mayo. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Insider Though, I would have liked to see a little more mayo on the sandwich. The buttery brioche bun and crispy breaded chicken were delicious Biting into the sandwich. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Insider The pickles slid to the back of my sandwich so some of my bites were missing pickles. Overall, the sandwich was delightful. I would definitely order it again. The pickles slid to one side. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Insider The sandwich was a good portion that fulfilled my appetite, but didn’t leave me feeling overly full or sluggish. The next day, I went to Chick-fil-A for lunch at about 1 p.m. An outside view of Chick-fil-A. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Insider This location was just down the street from Popeyes at 144 Fulton Street. It’s a popular lunch destination so there is usually a crowd around the entrance. The line was almost out the door Customers wait in line at Chick-fil-A. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Insider There were too many people in front of me to count. Several people were in and out of the restaurant to pick up orders Customers wait for their pick up orders. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Insider I thought Popeyes had been busy the previous day, but that was nothing compared to the flood of customers in Chick-fil-A at lunchtime. I waited in line for about a minute before an employee took my order on a tablet. Then I waited about 2 minutes before I got to the counter, paid for my food, and received my order. Almost there. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Insider The restaurant certainly has their rush-hour process down. There was an employee at the entrance welcoming everyone in and directing them into line. There were a couple employees with tablets taking orders while customers waited in line. Then there were several cashiers ringing up orders and handing out food. I received my food at the counter as the employee processed my payment. I was surprised I didn’t have to wait longer after paying, since that’s usually how it goes. But I guess the chain has front loaded customers’ wait time so there’s instant gratification once you reach the counter. I brought my classic chicken sandwich and a half and half drink to the dining area upstairs A classic chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Insider I didn’t ask for a meal but the employee must have assumed I wanted one since I ordered a drink. He then asked if I wanted fries or a fruit salad, so I chose the fruit salad as a healthier alternative. But had I known it was optional, I would have done without it. The meal cost $12.29, plus $1.60 for the fruit cup, and an extra charge of 36 cents for the lemonade iced tea. With tax, the total came to $15.52. The sandwich looked flatter and less appetizing than the Popeyes sandwich. A closer view. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Insider The chicken had less breading. I couldn’t see the pickles, so I lifted up the top of the sandwich These were very tiny pickles. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Insider There were two tiny pickles hiding under the chicken. I laughed at how small they were — I could get one, maybe two bites out of them. The sandwich was alright, but tasted a bit bland without any sauce so I added some barbecue sauce The sandwich needed sauce. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Insider I know a major selling point for some is that Chick-fil-A has a bunch of different sauces for your chicken. But I wanted to try the sandwich on its own first to get a full taste of the flavors. The chicken was tender and juicy, but the breading lacked flavor and crunch. The bread felt sad compared to Popeyes brioche bun. I got full before finishing the sandwich so I packed up the rest for later I couldn’t eat the whole sandwich. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Insider I don’t usually eat a big breakfast, but that morning the office catered bagels so I wasn’t very hungry by the time lunch came around. That said, the lack of flavor and crispy texture in Chick-fil-A’s sandwich didn’t really make me want to eat more of it. Chick-fil-A isn’t my first choice for a chicken sandwich I wasn’t as happy with my experience at Chick-fil-A. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Insider While Chick-fil-A’s sandwich is fine — it satisfies on a road trip or a quick lunch break — it’s also pretty forgettable. There’s a reason I couldn’t remember if I liked the last one I had a couple years ago. Whereas Popeyes had all the elements of a good chicken sandwich: thick, crunchy breading on top of well seasoned chicken on a fluffy, buttery brioche bun, and a good amount of pickles. I would go back to Popeyes. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Insider Popeyes is noteworthy good, the kind of sandwich you bring up in conversation with drool forming in your mouth. If all of Popeyes’ kitchens are as quick as the one I experienced, the chain could beat its competitors in the ongoing chicken sandwich wars. Popeyes’ parent company is revamping its kitchens. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Insider I later contacted Popeyes to ask if this kitchen was new but a company representative said they could not confirm if this location’s kitchen was new or not.

