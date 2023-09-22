German who chopped off his 100-year-old grandmother’s head with an axe as she tried to fend him off with a vacuum cleaner is jailed for seven years

Artur B, 37, was taking care of his grandmother but killed her in March with an ax

He was considered the ‘black sheep’ of his family, according to a relative

The former soldier has been sentenced to seven years in prison

A man who beheaded his 100-year-old grandmother with an ax while she was curled up in her wheelchair has been jailed for seven years.

Former soldier Artur B., from Hamburg, Germany, was sentenced Thursday by a regional court after being found guilty of attacking his grandmother Amalie G. with an ax and decapitating her.

Retired farm worker Amalie G was found dead in her apartment in the German city following an attack by her 37-year-old grandson in March.

Coroners determined that Amalie was hit 16 times with the weapon while trying in vain to defend herself with a cordless vacuum cleaner, and that she died when a blow severed her spinal cord.

Artur was arrested after he called the police to notify them of his crime.

Following his arrest, Artur, who the court was told suffered from a personality disorder, consulted a psychiatrist and said he was struggling to cope with caring for his wheelchair-bound grandmother who suffered from dementia.

Retired farm worker Amalie G was found dead in her apartment in the city of Hamburg after the attack by her grandson Artur B, 37, in March, investigators told the court.

While awaiting trial following his arrest, Artur (left in court this week and right in the undated image), who had received treatment and been prescribed medication for psychological problems according to German media outlet Bild, consulted a psychiatrist and stated that he was struggling to support his wheelchair. bound grandmother who suffered from dementia

Artur is said to have called the police to say he had decapitated his grandmother and officers discovered an ax at the crime scene.

But a relative told Bild that Artur, a former soldier, was considered “the black sheep of the family” and that Amalie had routinely complained that he was stealing from her.

‘Most of the time he was unemployed and was constantly short of money. “The relatives stayed away from him,” the relative added.

Based on preliminary autopsy results, it can be assumed that the cause of death was a cut of the cervical cord caused by sharp and blunt force. The alleged crime is an ax found at the crime scene,” said Chief Prosecutor Liddy Oechtering after the murder.

A neighbor of the murdered grandmother told Bild: “In fact, we had good contact before her death. Amalie told me that her grandson had already entered the apartment through the balcony and wanted to steal her money.

The neighbor said that Artur regularly went to take care of his grandmother, but that the couple argued frequently and often spoke loud enough to be heard.

‘The grandson regularly went to his grandmother’s apartment and looked after her. But there were discussions anyway.’

Relatives speculated that a dispute over money escalated the situation on the night of the murder. Artur is said to have called the police to say he had beheaded his grandmother and officers discovered an ax at the bloody crime scene.

When asked by Bild, the prosecutor responded that Artur B had no criminal record.

According to information from the newspaper Hamburger Abendblatt, the police knew the man only for minor crimes and none of them were an act of violence.

Artur will testify on Monday before the Hamburg court.