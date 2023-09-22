The latest Windows 11 update will help you ditch passwords for good

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Passcodes can replace traditional passwords with your device’s own authentication methods. That way, you can sign in to Gmail, PayPal, or iCloud simply by activating Face ID on your iPhone, the fingerprint sensor on your Android phone, or with Windows Hello on a PC.

Based on WebAuthn (or web authentication) technology, two different keys are generated when you create an access key: one stored by the website or service where your account is located and a private key stored on the device you use to verify your identity. .

Of course, if the passcodes are stored on your device, what happens if it breaks or is lost? Since passcodes work across multiple devices, you may have a backup available. Many services that support passkeys will also re-authenticate with your phone number or email address, or with a hardware security key if you have one.

Meanwhile, other services like Gmail won’t let you completely remove your account password just yet, just in case. Apple and Google password vaults already support them, as do password managers like 1Password and Dashlane. 1Password has also created a online directory List services that allow users to log in with an access key.

