Fri. Sep 22nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Azerbaijani troops reach outskirts of Nagorno-Karabakh’s Stepanakert

    By

    Sep 22, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Azerbaijani military forces have reached the outskirts of Stepanakert, the separatist stronghold in Nagorno-Karabakh, causing residents to seek refuge in basements out of fear, according to a rebel representative who spoke withnbsp;AFPnbsp;on Friday.

    The situation in Stepanakert has become dire, with Azerbaijani troops encircling the city and positioning themselves on its outskirts.nbsp;

    This has instilled a deep sense of trepidation among the populace, as they worry that Azerbaijani soldiers could enter the city imminently, potentially leading to violence and casualties, according separatist spokeswoman Armine Hayrapetyan.

    Hayrapetyan, serving as the representative of the separatist government#39;s information center in Yerevan, said that Stepanakert, along with other regions of Nagorno-Karabakh, has seen the deterioration of essential services since Baku#39;s rapid offensive aimed at reclaiming the ethnically Armenian enclave.

    quot;The situation is dire, with residents facing severe shortages in electricity, gas, food, fuel, as well as disruptions in internet and telephone connectivity,quot; Hayrapetyan remarked. quot;As a

    Azerbaijani military forces have reached the outskirts of Stepanakert, the separatist stronghold in Nagorno-Karabakh, causing residents to seek refuge in basements out of fear, according to a rebel representative who spoke withnbsp;AFPnbsp;on Friday.–agencies

    nbsp;

    ===================

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Australian living in England reveals why she would ‘never move back’

    Sep 22, 2023
    News

    Would you be willing to try AI-designed foods and drinks, ranging from lollipop-flavored Coke to digitally-created beef stew, hitting shelves this year?

    Sep 22, 2023
    News

    Earth’s mysterious core is weirder than you think, and we’re only just beginning to uncover its secrets

    Sep 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Australian living in England reveals why she would ‘never move back’

    Sep 22, 2023
    News

    Would you be willing to try AI-designed foods and drinks, ranging from lollipop-flavored Coke to digitally-created beef stew, hitting shelves this year?

    Sep 22, 2023
    News

    Earth’s mysterious core is weirder than you think, and we’re only just beginning to uncover its secrets

    Sep 22, 2023
    News

    Russia sent some of its best troops to stop Ukraine breaching its defensive line but still failed, analysts say

    Sep 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy