Fri. Sep 22nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Gemayel confirms support for constructing Kleiat Airport

    By

    Sep 22, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Kataeb Party leader, MP Sami Gemayel, on Friday nbsp;confirmed his support for the construction of Kleiat – Rene Moawad Airport as soon as possible to benefit the people of Akkar.nbsp;

    As fornbsp;the presidential file, Gemayel underlined thenbsp;need to create genuine balance in the country, deeming it the ldquo;mandatory path to achieve a genuine partnership among the Lebanese.rdquo;

    quot;Lebanon is currently in an unconstitutional state, and we are facing a non-institutional reality, and the democratic game has been violated,quot; Gemayel said.

    On the other hand, MP Walid Baarini emphasized that opening Kleiat Airport has become a national demand, in addition to other airports.

    As for the presidential crisis, Baarini affirmed the need to reach a common ground with parliamentary blocs.nbsp;

    He pointed out that a specific party must extend its hand to rescue the country, overcome the crisis, and ensure institutional work, especially with the existential threat posed by the Syrian displacement.

    By

