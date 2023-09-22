Gemayel confirms support for constructing Kleiat Airport

NNA – Kataeb Party leader, MP Sami Gemayel, on Friday nbsp;confirmed his support for the construction of Kleiat – Rene Moawad Airport as soon as possible to benefit the people of Akkar.nbsp;

As for the presidential file, Gemayel underlined the need to create genuine balance in the country, deeming it the "mandatory path to achieve a genuine partnership among the Lebanese."

"Lebanon is currently in an unconstitutional state, and we are facing a non-institutional reality, and the democratic game has been violated," Gemayel said.

On the other hand, MP Walid Baarini emphasized that opening Kleiat Airport has become a national demand, in addition to other airports.

As for the presidential crisis, Baarini affirmed the need to reach a common ground with parliamentary blocs.

He pointed out that a specific party must extend its hand to rescue the country, overcome the crisis, and ensure institutional work, especially with the existential threat posed by the Syrian displacement.

