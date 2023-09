NNA – Deputy Houses Speaker, Elias Bou Saab, on Friday welcomed French Ambassador to Lebanon, Herve Magro, accompanied by First Counselor, Jean-Franccedil;ois Guillaume.

The meeting reportedly discussed the presidential deadline, Jean-Yves Le Drianrsquo;s mission, and the stage it has reached.

Several ideas to facilitate the French efforts and make Le Drianrsquo;s mission a success were also discussed, with the hope of electing a President of the Republic soon.

