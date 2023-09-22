Fri. Sep 22nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Egyptian President cables Berri well-wishes marking Prophet’s Birthday

    Sep 22, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA ndash; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Friday received a congratulatory cable from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi marking the Prophetrsquo;s Birthday. ldquo;It gives me great pleasure to send you my best fraternal wishes marking the birth of Prophet Mohammad (…). We celebrate this blessed occasion, drawing inspiration from our Noble Prophet and his sublime message that calls for solidarity and brotherhood and urges us to work hand in hand for the progress and well-being of the peoples of our Arab and Islamic nations (…). I pray that the brotherly Lebanese people will be blessed with progress and prosperity, and that our Arab and Islamic nations will be blessed with more peace.rdquo;

