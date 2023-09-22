EXCLUSIVE: Sasha Obama wears a clinging low-cut crop top and flowing boho skirt as she goes grocery shopping in Los Angeles

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Sasha Obama was spotted picking up some fresh produce at a supermarket and making the most of the balmy LA weather by donning a low-cut fitted shirt and boho-style skirt.

The former first daughter was photographed leisurely strolling through a Whole Foods in Los Angeles, picking up some groceries and ice cream.

The 22-year-old sported a casual yet stylish look, wearing a fitted V-neck long-sleeved shirt in a light purple-gray color.

She paired the slightly cropped top with a long, white bohemian skirt that sat on her hips, and completed her shopping ensemble with a pair of black platform slides with detailed floral embroidery on them.

She was seen pushing her cart through the aisles as she stocked up on essentials

Sasha picked up several items during her shopping trip, including fruits and vegetables

While walking through the market with a shopping cart, Sasha was seen taking the time to peruse the fresh produce before paying for her items and walking her cart back to her car to unload her groceries.

She kept her makeup minimal, wore green statement glasses with thick frames, and her hair was left off but pulled behind her ears.

She completed the look with a large silver pendant around her neck and a red handbag.

The University of Southern California graduate is often spotted in LA running errands.

Last week, she was spotted wearing a figure-hugging crop top and baggy jeans while hitting the gas.

Sasha kept it casual as she filled up her Subaru sedan at the station, showing off her midriff in the demure ensemble that showed a glimpse of a belly button piercing.

The pit stop comes just days after Sasha was spotted leaving the lavish Los Angeles spa after some R&R.

The spa describes itself as ‘a sanctuary, a place of well-being and beauty, inspiration and optimism’ and offers a range of classic treatments such as massages, facials and manicures.

She kept her long hair out of her face as she searched the supermarket

The USC student was spotted doing a leisurely grocery shop and buying some fresh produce

After doing her shopping, Sasha was seen loading the ice cream into her car

The former first daughter appears to return her cart to the store once she unloads her groceries

Sasha, 22, accessorized her look with bangles and a red handbag with her hair pulled back

She did her shopping in a stylish, fitted shirt with V-neck and long sleeves

She looked fresh-faced with minimal makeup as she walked into the store

A freezing Sasha then loaded her groceries into her car

An onlooker told DailyMail.com that the youngest Obama daughter had spent more than three hours at the self-care center on Thursday.

Before driving away, President Barack Obama’s youngest daughter stopped to enjoy a cigarette – a habit she may have picked up from her father, who previously admitted to smoking as many as 10 cigarettes a day before managing to quit.

The outing comes after con artist Larry Sinclair claimed that father Barack twice performed oral sex on him in Chicago in 1999, and that he witnessed him buying and smoking cocaine during an appearance on former Fox host Tucker Carlson’s show.

Larry — who has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for forgery, fraud and theft, and has served prison time in Arizona, Florida and Colorado — first made the claims in 2008, as Barack was preparing to run for the presidency.

At the time, his accusations were roundly condemned as an attempt at political strife.

He has never provided any evidence to support his claims against the former president, but his claim was put into fresh air last month after The New York Post published a letter Barack wrote to his girlfriend Alex in 1982, when he was 21 years old. McNear. .

The publication claims that in it he wrote that he “loves making love to men every day, but in the imagination.”

Both Obama sisters now live in LA, after Malia moved to pursue screenwriting in 2021 and Sasha transferred to USC

Sasha Obama was spotted earlier this week wearing a figure-hugging crop top and baggy jeans while hitting the gas

The USC graduate was also spotted puffing on a cigarette while donning a crop top and bright green sweatpants during a recent solo visit to the spa

Sasha has lived on the West Coast since 2022, after transferring from the University of Michigan to USC, and now lives in LA with sister Malia.

Malia has been living in LA since 2021, after moving to pursue her screenwriting career after completing her studies at Harvard University.

Sasha graduated from the University of Southern California in May, as proud parents Barack and Michelle watched from the stands along with her sister Malia.

Until now, Sasha’s employment history has been much more under the radar – with reports revealing in 2016 that the then 15-year-old had landed a summer job at a seafood restaurant on Martha’s Vineyard.

Photos taken at the time showed the former first daughter working at Nancy’s, wearing her uniform of a blue T-shirt and hat and khaki couches, ringing up takeout orders for hungry customers.

“She’s been working downstairs at the takeout service,” said a waiter at the restaurant. “We wondered why six people were helping this girl, but then we found out who it was.”