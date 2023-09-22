Customers around the world receive first pre-orders of iPhone 15 as queues form at Apple Stores in Britain, France, and Thailand

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Thousands of Apple superfans flocked to stores around the world today as the iPhone 15 officially went on sale.

London, Beijing and Bangkok were among the cities packed with crowds this morning, with many people eager to be the first to purchase the flagship device.

The launch comes just a week after the tech titan’s highly anticipated Wanderlust event, where CEO Tim Cook unveiled the Apple Watch Series 9, among other devices.

Apple customers in India even camped out last night to be first in line at stores in Mumbai and Delhi, with some waiting since 3pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, others claimed fights had broken out at The Dubai Mall, as footage showed what appeared to be security guards pushing back an out-of-control crowd.

LONDON: Thousands of Apple superfans flocked to stores around the world today, including Regent Street (pictured)

The launch comes just a week after the tech titan’s highly anticipated Wanderlust event, where CEO Tim Cook unveiled the Apple Watch Series 9, among other devices. The photo shows the queues in Thailand.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 15 iPhone 14 Price: £699/$699 Show: 6.1 inches Processor: A15 bionic chip Rear camera: 12 MP main (f/1.5) Frontal camera: 12MP TrueDepth Camera (f/1.9) Battery: Up to 20 hours of video playback (16 hours of streaming) Weight: 172g Colors: Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, Yellow, Red iPhone 15 Price: £799/$799 Show: 6.1 inches Processor: A16 bionic chip Rear camera: 48 MP main (f/1.6) Frontal camera: 12MP TrueDepth Camera Battery: Up to 20 hours of video playback (16 hours of streaming) Weight: 171g Colors: Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink

Some Apple fans were seen pushing each other with very little space between them at the venue, while others appeared to have fallen to the ground.

“A massive fight broke out over the new iPhone 15 in a queue outside the Dubai Apple Store,” one person wrote on X.

Another added: ‘The queue at Dubai Mall this morning for the #iPhone15 launch is simply incredible. “What I saw last year was a joke compared to what I saw today.”

Meanwhile, a user in India wrote: “Long queues have formed outside Apple stores at Delhi’s Select Citywalk mall in Saket and BKC in Mumbai as the iPhone 15 series goes on sale in India,” he wrote a person in X.

The standard range of new iPhones start at $799/£799 and are equipped with a new titanium frame, USB-C charging port and new AI features.

Although popular, the iPhone 15 has received mixed reviews since it was unveiled at the Wanderlust event on September 12.

While the device comes in five never-before-seen colors with an improved rear camera, some claim it lacks the developments they expected.

This includes battery life and screen size, as the iPhone 15 has the same 6.1-inch screen and video playback capabilities as the iPhone 14.

Although popular, the new iPhone 15 has received a variety of reviews since it was unveiled at the Wanderlust event on September 12.

LONDON: The first customers enter the Apple Store on Regent Street in central London as the new Apple iPhone 15 goes on sale in the UK.

PARIS: Customers queue outside an Apple Store in Paris, France

CHINA: Beijing was flooded with people this morning as the iPhone 15 was launched

An X user claimed that a tourist in Dubai bought a total of 11 iPhone 15s today as a gift for his family.

MailOnline has approached Dubai Police to verify the legitimacy of the video.

Still, one X user claimed that a tourist in Dubai bought a whopping 11 iPhone 15s as a gift for his family.

In India, another superfan said ME TOO: ‘I’ve been here since yesterday at 3 pm. I waited in queue for 17 hours to get the first iPhone at India’s first Apple store.’

Hundreds of people also queued outside the Apple store on Regent Street this morning, and staff were filmed applauding when it opened its doors at 8am

“Long lines, visited cities, crossed skies and familiar faces met, all because of the charm of #iPhone15,” added one user.

‘The journey is as much a testimony of devotion as the destination.

‘In the world of technology, some stories are just… Apple-d! But is it really that sensational?

ITALY: Milan was among the cities packed with Apple superfans this morning

AUSTRALIA: Apple fans flocked to the Sydney Apple Store today as the Apple Watch Series 9 was officially launched

FRANCE: The standard range of new iPhones start at $799/£799 and are equipped with a new titanium frame and a USB-C charging port.

JAPAN: The Tokyo Apple store opened its doors to a line of customers this morning

THAILAND: iPhone 15 is among Apple products to officially launch in stores today

USA: An X user said there was a huge line in Boston this morning outside Apple

LONDON: The public gathers at the Apple store on Regent Street

These queues come after months of speculation surrounding the iPhone 15, with numerous fictional products and predictions flooding the internet.

Many of them correctly suggested that Apple’s new device would feature a cutting-edge titanium design made from the same alloy used to build NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover.

Apple claims this will make the model more durable and lighter compared to previous models.

It was also expected to change the mute switch to a customizable ‘action button’, marking the first time Apple has changed this since 2007.

And it was also anticipated to swap its Lightning connector for a USB-C port, as Apple reluctantly forced itself to align with new EU regulations.

But ‘Name Drop’ was one of its most surprising features, allowing users to share contact data by simply putting two iPhone devices together.

Still, viewers say that the physical appearance of the iPhone 15 is almost the spitting image of an iPhone 14.

Both the iPhone 15 and its predecessor feature 6.1-inch displays and weigh just over 170g, with a battery capacity to facilitate 20 hours of video playback.

These also house 12MP (f/1.9) TrueDepth front cameras with autofocus capabilities, although the iPhone 15’s rear camera has been significantly improved.

MailOnline has approached Apple for comment.