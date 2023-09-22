Bassel al-Hassan discusses Palestinian refugees’ situation with UN’s Wronecka

NNA – The Chairman of the Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee, Dr. Bassel Al-Hassan, on Friday received at the Committeersquo;s bureau at the gov serail, the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka.

Discussions reportedly touched on the situation of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, especially the residents of Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp, in light of recent incidents, in addition to completing efforts to implement the national strategy developed by the committee.

