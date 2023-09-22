Berri receives Public Procurement Authority head and Central Inspection Director, receives congratulatory cable from Egyptian President marking Prophet’s Birthday

NNA ndash; House Speaker Nabih Berri, on Friday received at the Second Presidency in Ain el-Tineh , Head of Public Procurement Authority, Dr. Jean Ellieh, who briefed the Speaker on the Authorityrsquo;s work and programs.

Speaker Berri later receivednbsp;the Director of Central Inspection, Judge Georges Attieh.

On the other hand, Speaker Berri, received a congratulatory cable from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi marking the Prophetrsquo;s Birthday. ldquo;It gives me great pleasure to send you my best fraternal wishes marking the birth of Prophet Mohammad (…). We celebrate this blessed occasion, drawing inspiration from our Noble Prophet and his sublime message that calls for solidarity and brotherhood and urges us to work hand in hand for the progress and well-being of the peoples of our Arab and Islamic nations (…). I pray that the brotherly Lebanese people will be blessed with progress and prosperity, and that our Arab and Islamic nations will be blessed with more peace.rdquo;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=====================R.H., L,Y