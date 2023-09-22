Terrifying moment violent robber posing as delivery driver leads armed gang to raid family home and hold gun to 11-year-old boy’s head as he begs them: ‘Please don’t shoot my grandad, don’t stab my grandma’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

This is the terrifying moment a violent robber posing as a delivery driver led an armed gang to attack a family home.

The ordeal, filmed by CCTV, shows that once inside the property in Walsall, West Midlands, the gang threatened a grandmother with a knife and put a gun to her toddler’s head -11 year old son, as he begged not to shoot. my grandfather, don’t stab my grandmother.

The six armed robbers stole a Rolex, two sets of car keys and expensive jewelry, including two bracelets, a chain and two pendants, from the property shortly before 12.30pm on Wednesday.

They also attempted to steal a Mercedes and a Range Rover from the driveway, but failed because both had an anti-theft device installed.

West Midlands Police are said to have taken the Range Rover for a forensic examination. Police confirmed they were investigating an “aggravated robbery” and launched an urgent appeal for information.

The terrifying moment an armed gang broke into a family home posing as a delivery man is captured in shocking CCTV footage.

The armed robbers attempted to steal a Mercedes and a Range Rover from the driveway, but failed because both had an anti-theft device installed.

CCTV captured the gang entering the property after the first member rang the doorbell posing as a delivery driver.

The boy’s father said his son was “very shaken.”

He added: “These guys had guns, they put a gun to his head and they put a knife to the throat of my mother, who is his grandmother, and then they put a gun to my father’s head.”

The 45-year-old said his son was crying and screaming but the gang “didn’t bother” as they “grabbed him” and “threatened to tie him up and strangle him”.

The footage also shows the men leaving the house and getting into a Range Rover in the driveway, before fleeing on foot “when the immobilizer went off”.

When the family asked the thieves, “What do you want?” , they demanded money. The father says: ‘We don’t have cash at home, no one does these days.

“They said ‘make arrangements for us’ and then they started going through my mother’s purse.”

Ten minutes after the break-in, the man’s brother arrived in his Range Rover.

The six armed robbers stole a Rolex (pictured), two sets of car keys and expensive jewelry, including two bracelets, a chain and two pendants, from the property.

Six men were captured entering the property shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The gang are seen fleeing after stealing a Rolex, two sets of car keys and expensive jewelry, including two bracelets, a chain and two pendants.

The distraught man said of the youngster: “They walked him home and told him ‘if you want to see your parents alive, shut your mouth and go inside.’

‘They said ‘take off your chain, take off your bracelets, give us your car keys’.’

The father believes that his brother’s arrival sowed fear among the thieves and caused them to flee. He said the gang was equipped with “cable ties” which he said were intended to tie up his family and that the ordeal would have lasted “for hours” if his brother had not arrived.

After the gang fled, around twenty neighbors came to help them. They were alerted to the incident on the estate’s WhatsApp group.

When asked “What do you want?” ”, the thieves demanded cash – which the terrified people did not have. In the photo: stolen pendant

A Rolex, two sets of car keys and expensive jewelry, including two bracelets (one pictured), a chain and two pendants, were stolen from the property.

West Midlands Police have confirmed they are investigating a “robbery” and have launched an urgent appeal for information.

Once inside the property in Walsall, the gang threatened a grandmother with a knife and put a gun to her 11-year-old grandson’s head.

The father said the incident had “scarred” his son for life. He added: “We went back to my parents this morning and he was scared to go into the house.

“My mother has been up all night, she says she always sees the same people over and over again.”

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “We are aware of CCTV footage circulating on social media showing a number of men attempting to steal a Range Rover from the driveway before fleeing .

“We are in the early stages of our investigation and are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact us via live chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting criminal investigation number 20/822417/23 .”