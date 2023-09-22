Fri. Sep 22nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Lebanese Forces delegation visits US Embassy, condemns attack on it

    By

    Sep 22, 2023

    NNA – Lebanese Forces Party leader, Samir Geagea, on Friday dispatched a delegation, which included MPs Ghassan Hasbani and Razi Al-Hajj, as well as LF Foreign Relations official Mark Saad, to the US Embassy in Awkar.nbsp;

    The delegation met the Embassy staff, inspected the damage, and condemned ldquo;the recent attack on the embassy headquarters.rdquo;

    The delegation conveyed a message from Geagea stressing the need for the security forces to expedite the unveiling of the perpetrators in a way that enhances the country#39;s security and stability and ensures the safety of those on its territory.quot;

