Fri. Sep 22nd, 2023

    Blow for Putin as Russia’s Black Sea Fleet HQ Goes up in Flames

    Sep 22, 2023 , , , ,
    REUTERS TV

    The headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean city of Sevastopol was in flames Friday after being hit by a Ukrainian missile.

    The latest Ukrainian success against Russian naval targets in the occupied peninsula was confirmed by the city’s Russian-appointed governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, who urged locals to avoid the city center in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

    Videos posted on social media showed the naval HQ in flames and reports suggested a large number of ambulances had been sent to the scene.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

