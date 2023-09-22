Blow for Putin as Russia’s Black Sea Fleet HQ Goes up in Flames

REUTERS TV

The headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean city of Sevastopol was in flames Friday after being hit by a Ukrainian missile.

The latest Ukrainian success against Russian naval targets in the occupied peninsula was confirmed by the city’s Russian-appointed governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, who urged locals to avoid the city center in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Videos posted on social media showed the naval HQ in flames and reports suggested a large number of ambulances had been sent to the scene.

