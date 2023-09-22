Would you be willing to try AI-designed foods and drinks, ranging from lollipop-flavored Coke to digitally-created beef stew, hitting shelves this year?

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

There’s a lot of fear about AI, but it could do wonders for our taste buds.

Around the world, big companies like Mars are striving to use artificial intelligence to design better foods, and there are already dozens of products on sale.

From soft drinks to alcohol to vegan food, companies want to hope that the enormous processing power of AI will help invent recipes that we mere mortals have overlooked.

Analyst Mordor Intelligence expects the AI ​​in food production market to grow to $35 billion globally by 2028.

Coca-Cola AI

Limited Edition Y3000 Drink Boasts ‘Futuristic Taste’ (Coca Cola)

Coca Cola has launched a new Zero Sugar drink ‘co-created’ by human designers and artificial intelligence that is designed to taste like a drink from the year 3000.

The limited-edition Y3000 drink boasts of having “futuristic taste” and “designed by artificial intelligence.”

One TikToker said the taste was similar to stirring a regular Coke with a sugary popsicle and then drinking it.

The limited edition Y3000 is now on sale in the United States through the Coca-Cola website.

AI ice cream

Both the ice cream and the marketing campaign were created by AI (Zhong Xue Gao)

Chinese ice cream maker Zhong Xue Gao used AI to design, market and create a new low-priced ice cream, launched in Shanghai in March.

The product is called “Sa’Saa,” which means “Satisfy and Surprise Any Adventure,” and comes in red bean, green bean, milk and cocoa flavors.

The organization used ChatGPT and Chinese AI chatbot ‘Ernie’ to design and market the products.

Ice cream is not for sale in the West, but it is in China.

Mysterious meat stew

Don’t try this at home (Twitter/Pak N Save)

Not all AI experiments go as planned, and an AI chatbot designed by New Zealand chain Pak N’Save came up with recipes involving cannibalism or deadly chlorine gas.

At first, the app drew attention for unappetizing recipes like an “Oreo vegetable stir-fry,” but then users discovered that it also recommended recipes with inedible ingredients.

One, for an ‘aromatic water mix’ that the robot described as ‘the perfect non-alcoholic beverage to quench thirst and refresh the senses’ would release deadly chlorine gas.

The robot also offered recipes for poison and glue sandwiches, and human meat stew that it described as “mystery meat stew.”

AI-Designed Vegan Cheese

AI designs cheese at a molecular level (Kraft/Notco)

Chilean ‘food tech’ company Notco uses machine learning to create vegan versions of dairy and meat products, analyzing them at a molecular level.

The AI, known as Giuseppe, analyzes the molecular structure of products and suggests ways to recreate them using plants.

The result is a partnership with Kraft, Kraft Heinz Not Company, which has launched AI-designed cheese: Kraft NotCheese Slices.

Kraft NotCheese Slices will be launched this year in the US after testing.

AI Designed Whiskey

Whiskey was designed to be “perfect,” but does it lack personality? mackmyra

Swedish whiskey company MackMyra worked with Finnish technology company Fourkind to design an AI-powered whiskey, processing information including recipes and customer feedback to create the “perfect” whiskey.

Using Microsoft’s Machine Learning Studio, the first ‘Intelligens’ whiskey was launched in 202.

However, not everyone is impressed: blogger The Whiskey Lady writes: “It’s probably a psychological bias, but you can almost feel like it’s been computer-designed, as it lacks personality.”

‘Intelligens’ whiskey is now available.

AI beer

AI designed both the beer and its marketing campaign (Beck’s)

Billed as “the beer that made itself,” Becks Autonomous had a recipe designed by ChatGPT and a marketing campaign run by AI art software Midjourney.

ChatGPT came up with the whole concept and Beck’s marketing team asked for an idea to promote the beer’s 150th anniversary, and ChatGPT told them to make a limited edition beer.

The limited-edition beer went on sale in Europe with 450 cans featuring artwork and marketing materials designed by AI.

AI energy drink

Would you try the Tutti Frutti and Berry Blast flavor? (Hell)

Hell, the Hungarian energy drink maker, turned to artificial intelligence to design a new flavor, feeding an AI system with information on sales, ingredients, health research and consumer feedback.

The AI ​​introduced the tantalizing sound, ‘Tutti Frutti and Berry Blast’ flavor, which will be launched in 60 countries around the world this year.

The company believes AI can usher in a “new era” for the food industry, reducing product development times from up to two years to as little as one month.

The new Hell flavor is now on sale.