Australian living in England reveals why she would ‘never move back’

An Australian living in the UK has explained why she will never return to her home country.

Rhiannon Cunningham, who has nearly 370,000 followers on TikTok, addressed the subject in a recent video.

In the clip, she revealed that she had been living in England for around four years now and that whenever she told people she was from Australia, they were shocked as to why she would move from there, saying that it was so good and they would love it. Go over there.

Speaking in the video, Rhiannon, whose handle on the platform is @rhiannoncunningham, said: “I get it, you always want what you can’t have, like a ‘grass is greener’ type thing.

“But you want to know the main reason why I could never go back?

According to TikTok creator Rhannon Cunningham (pictured), she loves living in England because it’s so easy to visit other neighboring countries.

“It’s because I’m way too attached to my silly little vacations and little weekend getaways and you literally can’t do that in Australia.”

She goes on to explain how from England it is possible to travel to countries like Spain, France, the Netherlands, Belgium and many more within a few hours.

Rhiannon adds: “Whereas in Australia, when I was visiting like my grandparents – they live in Queensland, I lived in Sydney – it was an hour flight and I was still in Australia.

“I feel like people just don’t understand the magnitude of this phenomenon. I once traveled from Sydney to the Gold Coast. It took me 10 hours.

“Or, if you want to go from Sydney to Perth… (it’s) about a five-hour flight.” A five-hour flight to be more in Australia. No thanks.’

The other closest country, she continues, is this one. New Zealand, which is another three or four hours away, followed by Bali, which is about seven hours away.

She says: “You can’t do it for a weekend… you actually have to commit to going for a week or so if you want to vacation from Australia.”

“Whereas here you literally have Europe on your doorstep.

The Australian TikTokker (pictured) said English people don’t always realize “how good (they) have it” when it comes to traveling to other countries.

“You can visit Sweden, Finland and all that in about three hours, you can visit Iceland in a few hours. Croatia, Greece, if you want something hotter in three or four hours.

“Whereas in Australia you’re literally trapped. Here (in England) you have so many different cultures and countries on your doorstep. I think even America is five or six hours away.

Rhiannon concludes her explanation by saying, “You have everything here. So why would I want to go back to Australia and be isolated…away from everything?

“It’s just not for me right now. I love living in England. I love living in Europe.

“And you just don’t understand how good you are here.”