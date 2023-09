Crimea hit by ‘unprecedented’ cyberattack: proxy official

NNA – The Russian-annexed Crimean Peninsula has been hit by an attack targeting its internet providers, a proxy official from Crimearsquo;s Russian-backed administration said Friday.

ldquo;Unprecedented cyberattack on Crimean internet providers. We are fixing internet outages on the peninsula. All services are working to eliminate the threat,rdquo; said Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to the Moscow-installed Crimea governor Sergei Aksyonov. mdash; AFPnbsp;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y