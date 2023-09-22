Fri. Sep 22nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Nagorno-Karabakh separatists say negotiating their troops’ withdrawal

    By

    Sep 22, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Nagorno-Karabakh separatists said Friday they were negotiating their troopsrsquo; withdrawal from the disputed enclave after Azerbaijan reclaimed control in a lightning offensive.

    ldquo;Negotiations are underway with the Azerbaijani side under the auspices of Russian peacekeepers to organize the withdrawal process of troops and to ensure the return to their homes of the citizens displaced by military aggression,rdquo; the separatists said in a statement. mdash; AFPnbsp;

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y

    By

