Fri. Sep 22nd, 2023

    Sen. Bob Menendez Indicted on Bribery Charges After Lengthy Probe

    Sen. Bob Menendez Indicted on Bribery Charges After Lengthy Probe

    Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has been charged with bribery in a federal indictment to be formally unsealed Friday at 11 a.m.

    The indictment, which has already been added to the federal docket and is available for public review, accuses Menendez—the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee—with accepting “hundreds of thousands of dollars of bribes in exchange for using Menendez’s influence as a Senator to seek to… benefit the Arab Republic of Egypt.”

    The alleged payoffs came from three New Jersey businessmen, and included cash, gold bars, payments toward a home mortgage, a no-show job, a Mercedes, and “other things of value,” according to the indictment.

