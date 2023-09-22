EXCLUSIVE: ‘Incest house of horror’ father accused of killing three babies in his basement ‘deliberately starved his St Bernard dog and had it permanently chained up’ animal charity claims

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The father who lived in the incest house of horrors in Poland, where the remains of three babies were found in the basement, has also been accused of cruelty towards his St Bernard dog.

An animal charity now caring for the elderly dog ​​named Behowen believes he was deliberately starved and spent his entire life chained.

The underweight dog could barely walk when it was recovered last Friday after police raided the home of Piotr Gierasik, 54, in the town of Czerniki, northern Poland.

He is now recovering, along with two cats on the property, at the ‘Animalsi’ Foundation animal shelter in the nearby town of Kocierzyna.

Police found the remains of three babies in the basement of the cabin where Piotr, the widower, lived with his daughter Paulina, 20, and her mentally disabled brother, 24.

One baby is said to have been born from Piotr’s rape of an older daughter, while the last two came from an alleged consensual relationship with pastry shop worker Paulina.

He has now been charged with three counts of murder, one count of incest with Paulina and the rape of his eldest daughter.

The place where Behowen, the Saint Bernard dog, was chained next to a hole in the wall of a barn that served as a makeshift kennel in Piotr Gierasik’s house.

Depraved Piotr Gierasik, 54, pictured after being accused of incest and murder.

Paulina, who had tried to hide her last pregnancy from her co-workers, is also accused of incest and two counts of murder of her children.

Staff at the Animalsi shelter, which cares for 230 homeless dogs and more than 50 cats, posted photos of Behowen showing her shocking condition on their Facebook page.

The message read: “All of Poland is shocked by the drama that took place in one of the cities of the Stara Kiszewa commune.

‘We are receiving more and more creepy information from everywhere.

‘We were there to protect the animals staying there: Behowen, a nice old lady Róa and two cats are already here at the shelter.

“But we are surprised that the great Saint Bernard weighs only 28 kg and has spent his entire life chained.

‘The dog needs a more thorough examination and, above all, treatment (you can immediately see its diseased eyes).

‘He can barely stand at the moment, so we will provide him with good quality meals several times a day. Fortunately he has a good appetite.

The post said Behowen, believed to be around 10 years old, was due to visit a veterinarian this week.

And he added: ‘We are convinced that in a few months Behowen will be a beautiful and strong dog. Pets will no longer return to their previous owners.’

The post concluded with a plea for donations to help run the shelter, saying: “If you want to help Behowen, even the smallest donation would be appreciated.”

Shelter staff have since insisted that they had no knowledge of the dog’s condition before being alerted by police.

The chain with which Behowen, the Saint Bernard dog, was secured outside

The Animalsi dog shelter in Poland where Behowen, the Saint Bernard dog, recovers after being abandoned by Piotr Gierasik

Paulina (right handcuffed), who had tried to hide her last pregnancy from her co-workers, is also accused of incest and two counts of murder of her children.

Polish animal lovers have flooded Animalsi’s Facebook page with messages sending warm wishes to Behowen and praying for his recovery.

Hanka Bromirska wrote: ‘Good luck dog. You deserve love and a warm home.’

Karolina Stawiarska-Kocent added: “Further proof that some people don’t deserve to have animals.” They treat them like slaves and not like family members. Disgusting!’

Authorities in Poland revealed this week that Piotr had faced five previous investigations for alleged incest and family abuse before the babies’ bodies were found.

Grayna Wawryniuk, spokesperson for the Gdansk district prosecutor’s office, told MailOnline that Piotr first faced an incest accusation 12 years ago, and then another “two or three years later”.

The other three investigations focused on alleged abuse of family members in more recent years.

Wawryniuk said all investigations were “discontinued” without charges being filed due to a lack of evidence.

Unemployed Piotr had 12 children with his late wife Hanna, who died aged just 38 in 2008, prompting villagers to openly express their suspicions that Piotr had abused her.

The poverty-stricken family first came to the attention of social services many years ago and was first placed under surveillance by a judge in Gdansk in December 1997.

The family later moved to the Czerniki area and the surveillance order was transferred with them.

Views of the basement of the home of Paulina Gierasik and her father Piotr in Czerniki, Poland, where three dead babies were found

The couple is being held while prosecutors investigate their relationship and the discovery of the remains of three babies in the basement of their isolated home.

The babies were found buried in shallow graves in the basement.

Piotr Gierasik, 54, allegedly forced his 24-year-old son to leave the house (pictured) in the village of Czerniki, northern Poland, every time he and his daughter Paulina Gierasik, 20, They wanted to sleep together during their four years. relationship

Local media reported today that the Kocierzyna District Court limited Piotr’s parental rights over his remaining children in March 2015. He was also ordered to complete parenting lessons.

The probation officer’s supervision gradually ended as his children became adults, and was finally completed in May of last year as the youngest child came of age, it was reported.

Villagers have claimed they alerted authorities over the years after hearing sounds of “moaning and screaming” in Piotr’s detached house on the outskirts of Czerniki.

Others became suspicious after seeing Piotr, with his head shaved, walking hand in hand with Paulina and appearing to treat her more like a wife than a daughter.

The father and daughter were also said to have been seen choosing perfumes together on rare outings to a local store and calling each other “Darling”.

Piotr’s alleged reign of terror was finally exposed last week, after staff at the Cukiernia bakery in Stara Kiszewa, where Paulina worked, suspected she was wearing baggy clothes to hide her latest pregnancy.

A colleague told social services that Paulina may have secretly given birth after she appeared to have lost weight when she returned from “vacation.”

The tip led to a social worker visiting Paulina and convincing her to confess what had happened after persuading her domineering father to leave the room.