Fri. Sep 22nd, 2023

    News

    Trump Tries to Strike Down New York AG Case Before It Starts

    By

    Sep 22, 2023 , , , ,
    Trump Tries to Strike Down New York AG Case Before It Starts

    REUTERS/Scott Morgan

    Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers and New York state investigators duked it out in court Friday morning, as both sides sought to score a decisive victory to avoid a trial that threatens to topple his real estate empire and drain his bank accounts.

    “There was rampant fraud in preparation of Trump’s personal financial statements,” said Andrew Amer, a lawyer at the New York Attorney General’s Office. “The defendants used those fraudulent statements repeatedly and persistently with banks and insurance companies in transactions seeking financial benefits.”

    Amer argued that Trump has “ultimate responsibility” over the way he faked personal financial statements to inflate the value of his properties to augment his net worth by $2.2 billion or more. The former president’s own records for the backbone of the $250 million lawsuit the AG’s office last year against Trump, his top lieutenants, and the heirs he appointed as Trump Organization executives.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Saw X leaves fans HORRIFIED with ‘crazy’ eyeball vacuum trap – as viewers brand it the ‘most gruesome’ Jigsaw game yet

    Sep 22, 2023
    News

    I’ve died EIGHT times due to frightening ‘widow-maker’ heart attacks

    Sep 22, 2023
    News

    Tucker Carlson says he’s got nothing to do with ads for a Russian state TV show bearing his name

    Sep 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Saw X leaves fans HORRIFIED with ‘crazy’ eyeball vacuum trap – as viewers brand it the ‘most gruesome’ Jigsaw game yet

    Sep 22, 2023
    News

    I’ve died EIGHT times due to frightening ‘widow-maker’ heart attacks

    Sep 22, 2023
    News

    Tucker Carlson says he’s got nothing to do with ads for a Russian state TV show bearing his name

    Sep 22, 2023
    News

    The UAW’s strike strategy pits the Detroit 3 against each other — and leaves room for longer walkouts

    Sep 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy