Georgia Harrison puts on a VERY daring display in a sheer black mini dress as she joins stylish Olivia Attwood for a night out on the town

Georgia Harrison put on a very daring display when she was spotted on a night out in London with Olivia Attwood on Thursday evening.

The former Love Island stars both put on very stylish displays as they strolled around the capital for a girls’ night on the town.

Georgia, 28, showed off a very busty look in a plunging, sheer black mini dress that showed off her black underwear.

She gave herself a few extra inches in a pair of pointy black heels and packed her essentials into a cream handbag.

The reality TV star accessorized her striking look with a pair of silver hoop earrings and carried a beige quilted jacket in one hand.

Meanwhile, Olivia, 32, who recently married her footballer husband Bradley Dack, looked equally glamorous in a black one-shoulder top and faded jeans.

She paired her stylish ensemble with a pair of leopard print heels and added a pop of color with a vibrant green handbag.

It comes after Georgia recently admitted she will never be the same person again following her horrific revenge porn ordeal at the hands of Stephen Bear.

She was devastated when her ex Stephen, 33, uploaded footage of them having sex to his OnlyFans account without her consent.

Former Celebrity Big Brother star Stephen made £2,000 from it and was jailed for 21 months in March for voyeurism and two counts of ‘revenge porn’.

Now Georgia has opened up about how she was forever ‘changed’ by the ordeal and will never be the same person as she was before.

She told how the experience has made her more ‘resilient’ and has restored her confidence after the ordeal took a toll on her mental health.

She said The sun: ‘I will never be the same person as before, these things definitely change you.

‘But people are constantly evolving at every stage of their lives, no matter what pushes them to become a new version of themselves, so I definitely don’t feel like I’m the same person as I am, but I actually feel very confident and happy with myself and happy with the phase of my life I am in.’

Georgia compared the revenge porn ordeal to grief, saying her emotions came in “waves” and she had to be “patient” with herself.

“I always say, victims of image-based sexual abuse, it’s very much like a grieving process, like losing a friend or family member,” she added.