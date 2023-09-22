Fri. Sep 22nd, 2023

    Beyoncé Invites Fan To Renaissance Show After ‘Ableist’ Plane Incident

    Beyoncé Invites Fan To Renaissance Show After ‘Ableist’ Plane Incident

    A man named John Hetherington finally got to see Beyoncé perform live last night after an airline failed to accommodate his wheelchair last week, forcing him to miss the singer’s concert in Seattle.

    On Friday, Hetherington, who has cerebral palsy, expressed his gratitude to Beyoncé and her online fanbase, known as the BeyHive, for getting him to her Renaissance World Tour show in Arlington, Texas.

    “We partied, we sang, we danced… HARD,” he wrote in a caption. “BeyHive, you made this happen. You pushed and tagged like the internet has never seen. Tonight for the first time ever, I had a seat on the floor of a concert.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

