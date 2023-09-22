Kanye West touches down at Milan Fashion Week in latest leg of controversial tour of Italy with Bianca Censori…. and risks run-in with ex sister-in-laws Kendall and Kylie Jenner

<!–

Kanye West arrived in Milan on Friday to attend the city’s Fashion Week – amid a controversial trip to Italy.

The 46-year-old rapper has toured the country with a series of headline-grabbing performances, including a lewd act in Venice and a raucous photo shoot in Florence.

Arriving at Milan Fashion Week, Kanye wore the same ensemble he’s worn throughout his entire trip: a black face mask and hooded jacket.

Although Bianca was nowhere to be seen, she was undoubtedly nearby as she flanked her man during his journey with a slew of shocking looks – mostly consisting of skin-tight beige nude body stockings and lingerie.

In addition to his controversial performances, Kanye also risked a confrontation with his former sisters-in-law Kendall and Kylie Jenner upon arrival in Milan.

Just hours earlier, on Thursday, Kanye and his new ‘wife’ Bianca caused a frenzy while shopping in Florence’s Via dei Calzaiuoli.

Kanye went into photographer mode as he directed the busty bombshell, 28, as he posed with excited locals in one of her daring nude looks, while a number of admirers filmed the epic moment.

Two weeks earlier, the couple caused major controversy in the city of Venice after they were caught setting up a graphic display in the back of a river taxi.

DailyMail.com exclusively reported at the time that police were investigating the pair over the “disrespectful” incident in which West exposed his bare buttocks in public while Censori curiously knelt in front of him with her head in his lap.

