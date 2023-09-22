Saw X leaves fans HORRIFIED with ‘crazy’ eyeball vacuum trap – as viewers brand it the ‘most gruesome’ Jigsaw game yet

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Saw fans are accustomed to Jigsaw’s twisty gameplay and gruesome traps. However, it seems the movie makers have stepped things up for the franchise’s tenth installment with a new trap so twisted that viewers are calling it the “most gruesome” game yet. .

That excitement turned to horror this week, however, when Lionsgate released a clip teasing one of the terrifying traps that will unfold on screens in the tenth film: the eyeball void.

In the clip, Jigsaw’s (Tobin Bell) voice is heard berating a janitor who he has tied to a chair while his eyes are attached to vacuum tubes.

“I’ve been looking at you and I don’t like what I see,” Jigsaw said before the sucking began.

“There is a disease in you that must be exiled,” he said of his victim.

As always in John Kramer’s Jigsaw, the victim has a chance to escape, but at a high cost.

“You have the ability to not only save your soul today, but also your eyesight,” Jigsaw explained before explaining that the guard had 60 seconds to use a machine to cut off all the fingers on his left hand.

The clip shows the victim writhing and screaming: “Help me!” » before turning the dial and cutting his finger.

The gruesome clip shows him screaming in agony before stopping.

Movie fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the “disturbing” scene.

“This looks worrying but it’s good,” one fan praised.

“Well this is disturbing we’re so back,” enthused another passionate fan.

“This actually looks so scary,” one commented while another said: “Oh I’m going to be sick.”

Others noted how “crazy” the eye gap was and wondered if they would be able to watch the film.

“This eye trap scene from SAW

“I’m so excited for Saw X, but I don’t know how I’m going to handle the eye vacuum trap,” another viewer shared.

Some fans of the franchise have gone so far as to suggest that the eyeball emptiness is one of the franchise’s “most gruesome” pitfalls.

“This has to be one of the worst ways to go out!” The Saw series continues to innovate with death traps,” one fan tweeted.

“The eye vacuum trap is perhaps the most gruesome of all Jigsaw’s traps. I saw X coming soon,” admitted another.

“I watched this clip of the eye vacuum trap and it’s one of the few saw traps that actively disgusts me even thinking about it,” wrote a third.

Big fans of the movie have compared this trap to some of the other more terrifying traps in the franchise.

“I swear I’ve never felt so afraid of a trap since the pound of flesh in Saw VI,” one wrote.

Another wrote: “There’s only ONE sawtrap I can’t watch (circle of silence) and I’m ready for the saw and eye trap to join the list”

Although fans agreed that the trap was “horrible,” it gave them hope for the potential of the entirety of Saw X.

“I hope the whole film will be like that. It’s simplistic, but really intense and the trap is horrible,” they wrote.

They added: “Are your eyes torn from your face? This looks like the most horrific trap we’ve seen in a long, long time.

However, other longtime fans felt that while it may be difficult to watch, it is one of the easier traps designed by Jigsaw.

John Kramer’s puzzle is known for giving victims a way to “win” the game by completing a painful task – in this case, turning a dial to remove five fingers.

“Wait, all you have to do is break five fingers? ” they asked. “Is it me or is this a surprisingly winnable Saw trap?” »

‘Ngl seems to be one of the easiest traps. You don’t need to break your fingers, you just use the dial with a healthy hand. I’ll be disappointed if this guy doesn’t survive.

For this reason, one fan called it “the franchise’s low-key trap.”

As true fans know, however, Jigsaw’s story is generally more complex. If they show the trap in the preview, it might turn out completely differently than expected.

Many spoke up and said that they would turn the dial to five as quickly as possible to break all their fingers at once in order to eliminate the pain in one fell swoop and keep their eyesight.

“Okay, no offense, but it’s so simple, like 5 broken fingers, what happens to my eyeballs in this trap? I immediately turn this knob all the way up,” one user said.

Another felt that the obstacles victims had to overcome before were much more distressing.

“Is it just me or is this pretty tame?” He used to have people cut keys into their skin without anesthesia, crawl through used needles, etc. Breaking your fingers seems easy enough, so there must be more to this trap,” said another.

“The fact that they are showing so many traps excites me because they wouldn’t spoil so much if there wasn’t a lot of stuff being kept secret,” one wrote.

Saw fans will just have to wait until September 29 to find out.