Apple’s flagship smartphone, the iPhone 15 Pro, survives an extreme highspeed drift car launch, defying expectations

It’s only been available for a few hours, but an iPhone 15 Pro has already been involved in an exciting drop test.

MailOnline’s Shivali Best launched Apple’s new flagship device from the window of a high-speed drift car, traveling around a race track at 60mph.

Despite featuring a new titanium frame, there is no doubt that only the iPhone 15 Pro would have been destroyed during such a feat.

However, this device was protected with a Mous case and surprisingly survived the fall unscathed.

This impressive test is not Mous’s first: the brand has become famous for its daring tests on iPhone launch days, previously launching an iPhone from a hot air balloon and during a bungee jump, 60 feet above the ground.

The iPhone 15 Pro was one of four new models that went on sale today, along with the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The Mous team woke up early this morning to head to the Apple Store on London’s Brompton Road, where they bought the new iPhone 15 Pro and placed it in a Mous Limitless 5.0 case.

With the new device in hand, they headed to Drift Limits racecourse in Hemel Hempstead, where they handed the £1,499 device to Shivali.

Before the nerves could take effect, Shivali was taken to the passenger seat of a racing car and driven towards the race track.

With a GoPro focused on his nervous face, the race car sprang into action, and driver Johnny stepped on the gas as he expertly navigated the track.

In the first few laps, Shivali held on to the seat belt for dear life.

However, on the fourth lap he managed to reach the iPhone 15 Pro, take a deep breath and throw it out the window.

When Johnny slammed on the brakes, Mous’s team raced to the tarmac, eager to see if the device had survived the fall.

To the relief of both Shivali and Mous’s team, the iPhone 15 Pro emerged completely unscathed, although both the case and screen protector had received some damage.

iPhone 15 Pro prices iPhone 15 Pro 128GB – £999

256GB – £1,099

512GB – £1,299

1TB – £1,499 iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB – £1,199

512GB – £1,399

1TB – £1,599

Mous’ flagship cases are built with the brand’s shock-absorbing AiroShock technology and feature raised edges around the sides and top of the camera.

As seen during testing, this provides 360-degree protection for the phone (including the screen) from all angles.

“I honestly had no idea if the iPhone would survive,” said James Griffith, founder of Mous.

‘We’ve tested our cases from extremely high drops, but never from speeds this fast.

“I am constantly amazed at what our engineers have managed to produce with Limitless suitcases.”

After the drift car test, Mous took things up a notch and gave the iPhone 15 Pro to Drift Limits F1 driver Lewis, who was sitting behind the wheel of an authentic Jordan EJ12 F1 car.

As Lewis flew around the racetrack, he threw the iPhone 15 Pro into the air before it fell back to the track.

Surprisingly, once again, the smartphone survived in one piece, thanks to the Limitless case.

The stunt comes almost exactly a year after Mous tested the new iPhone 14 by launching it into the air in the middle of a bungee jump.

Lucy Hutchinson, co-founder and creative and brand director at Mous, said: ‘We do these crazy stunts and push our phone cases to the absolute limit, and they don’t always work.

“We do this so our customers can rest assured that their technology will be protected in their daily lives.”

Mous Limitless cases are available to purchase at your website now, with prices ranging from £49.99 to £59.99.