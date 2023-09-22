Listen to the confusing 911 call made by a homeowner and the Marine pilot who landed in his backyard after ejecting from an F-35 stealth fighter

A US marine checks a F-35B fighter jet during a press tour of the USS Makin Island (LHD-8), a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, at a South Korean naval port on March 23, 2023, in Busan, South Korea.

Jung Yeon-Je – Pool/Getty Images

A Navy pilot ejected from his F-35 stealth fighter jet over South Carolina during an apparent “mishap” on Sunday.

The jet went missing for sometime before officials discovered a debris field caused by the crash.

The 911 call made by a resident and the pilot has been released. Listen to it below.

“Ma’am, I’m a pilot in a military aircraft and I ejected. So, I just rode a parachute down to the ground. Can you please send an ambulance?”

That’s just an excerpt of the bizarre 911 call that came in after a Marine pilot parachuted into a South Carolina backyard on Sunday. At the time, Joint Base Charleston reported the pilot had ejected from his F-35B Lightning II fighter jet during a mishap but didn’t elaborate on what caused the incident or whether or not the pilot self-ejected or was auto-ejected, a feature unique to the US Marine Corps version of the craft.

The entire 911 call can be heard below.

In the 911 call, the homeowner first tells the dispatcher, “I guess we’ve got a pilot in our house, and he says he got ejected.”

The pilot then jumps in. “We have a military jet crash. I’m the pilot. We need to get rescue rolling, I’m not sure where the airplane is, it would’ve crash landed somewhere. I ejected.”

The dispatcher sounds confused, asking for further details.

“Ma’am, I’m a pilot in a military aircraft, and I ejected. So, I just rode a parachute down to the ground. Can you please send an ambulance?” the pilot says. The dispatcher says help is already on the way.

The 911 call, released by the Charleston County EMS Friday, sheds some light on what happened in the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s mysterious incident but doesn’t say much about what caused the mishap. When the dispatcher asks the pilot about the cause of his 2,000-foot fall, he responds: “An aircraft failure.”

At the time, the whereabouts of the missing F-35B were unknown. Authorities later confirmed the discovery of a debris field matching the aircraft on Monday. “The mishap is currently under investigation, and we are unable to provide additional details to preserve the integrity of the investigative process,” Joint Base Charleston added in a press release.

