The Voice UK judge ‘shocked and gutted’ after being AXED from show after six years as they lose their second primetime gig at ITV

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

He first found fame on the singing competition the X Factor before selling millions of records and coming full circle to land a spot as a judge on The Voice UK.

But now Olly Murs has revealed he has been axed from the ITV show after six years on the star-studded panel – having also seen his series Starstruck axed by the broadcaster after two series.

The 39-year-old singer admitted he was ‘gutted and shocked’ by the decision and vowed not to ‘bull***’ fans by saying the decision was his.

He told The sun: ‘I’m gutted. I got the call last week to say I won’t be on the show anymore, and it’s a bit of a shock, to be honest. I didn’t really expect this to happen.’

“I don’t want to make fun of my fans and the people who watch the show and say, ‘Oh, it was an amicable decision to leave. I still have a lot to do next year. can’t do it anymore.”

Shock: Olly Murs, 39, has revealed he has been dropped from the Voice UK judging panel after six years

Exit: The singer admitted he was ‘upset and shocked’ by the decision and vowed not to ‘bull***’ fans by saying the decision was his

Before I add, “Did I want to leave?” No. Will I still watch the show? Of course, but it hurts to think that could have been me.”

MailOnline has contacted ITV for comment.

During his time on the show, Olly has won the competition twice after successfully mentoring his chosen artists.

Since joining in 2017, he has appeared on the panel alongside Will.I.Am, Sir Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson, Meghan Trainor and Anne-Marie.

It comes after it was revealed that Olly was announced as Take That’s special guest Olly on their upcoming stadium tour, which kicks off in Sheffield in April.

Just hours after unveiling their brand new album, This Life, and new single Windows, the three-piece fans were excited on Friday as they announced plans to hit the road to showcase their latest music, alongside their beloved Take That. classics.

On social media, Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald shared details of the epic 29-date tour, noting: ‘It’s been so much fun making this album and we can’t wait to perform some of the songs live .’

Olly previously revealed the real reason why his primetime ITV show Starstruck has been axed after just two series.

Cheeky guy: He said, ‘I’m devastated. I got the call last week to say I won’t be on the show anymore, and it’s a bit of a shock, to be honest. I actually didn’t expect this to happen

Success story: During his appearance on the show, Olly won the competition twice after successfully mentoring his chosen artists

Cast: Since joining in 2017, he has appeared on the panel alongside (L-R) Will.I.Am, Meghan Trainor and Sir Tom Jones

The singer hosted the Saturday night entertainment series, a reboot of the classic program Stars In Their Eyes, for both series.

In June it was revealed that plans for the show to return for a new series in 2024 had been cancelled, and Olly has now revealed the reason behind the axing.

Olly told how although Starstruck had good ratings, it didn’t work ‘in terms of money’ as he admitted he was ‘gutted’ the show would no longer be on air.

The Stars In Their Eyes reboot saw contestants pose as famous singers for judges, including Adam LambertShania Twain Beverly Knight And Jason Manford.

Caught again! Olly previously revealed the real reason why his primetime ITV show Starstruck has been axed after just two series

Entertaining: Stars In Their Eyes reboot saw contestants pose as famous singers for judges including Adam Lambert, Shania Twain, Beverley Knight and Jason Manford

A source told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: ‘There were plans to film a new series this autumn and broadcast it in 2024 but they have now been scrapped.

‘The top bosses want to try a different show and see how it goes.

‘Starstruck was popular, but not as big as shows like Britain’s Got Talent and The Masked Singer, so there was always a risk that it would be sidelined for something else.