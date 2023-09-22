Fri. Sep 22nd, 2023

    Sharon Osbourne Says She Lost Too Much Weight on Ozempic

    Longtime TV host and reality personality Sharon Osbourne is known for being outspoken, but this week, the wife of rock star Ozzy Osbourne peeled back yet another layer of vulnerability on the Piers Morgan show when she revealed a dramatic 30-pound weight loss, which she says is due to taking injections of Ozempic.

    Many suddenly-skinnier celebrities have aroused suspicion that they’re on the drug, which is intended to be prescribed to diabetics but which has had a huge surge in popularity due to its weight loss capabilities, but Osbourne is one of the few who’s copped to taking it.

    Other celebrities who’ve spoken out about taking Ozempic include Tracy Morgan and Amy Schumer—along with Chelsea Handler who claimed to have taken it accidentally.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

