Fri. Sep 22nd, 2023

    News

    Amazon Prime Day Apple deals: Save up to $200 on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and more

    By

    Sep 22, 2023
    When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

    There are a variety of Prime Day Apple Deals available ahead of the coming Prime Big Deals Day sale in October.

    Isabel Fernandez Pujol/BI Photo

    The latest Amazon Prime Day sales event is coming on October 10 and 11 in the form of a “Prime Big Deals Day” sale, and it should bring another round of great Prime Day Apple deals.

    The Prime Day event in July saw considerable discounts on MacBooks, Apple Watches, AirPods, and some of the best iPads, among other Apple products. Several of those Apple deals remain available ahead of the October sales event. 

    The best Apple deals you can buy today

    Prime Day Apple deals buying advice

    When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

    The next Amazon Prime Day sales event in 2023 is set to take place on October 10 and 11. Amazon is calling the two-day event “Prime Big Deal Days.”

    Last year, Amazon held a similar mid-October sales event called “Prime Early Access Sale.”

    The main Prime Day sales event of 2023, which had the traditional “Amazon Prime Day” designation, took place on July 11 and 12.

    Is Prime Day good for Apple deals?

    Prime Day sales events often bring solid discounts to Apple products like MacBooks, Apple Watches, AirPods, iPads, and a range of related accessories, but you won’t typically see deals of note on any of the best iPhones

    Do you need a Prime membership to get access to deals? 

    Yes, Prime Day deals, including those in October’s coming “Prime Big Deals Day” event, are exclusive to people and households with Amazon Prime subscriptions. If you’re interested in trying out the service, you can sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial

    Read the original article on Business Insider

