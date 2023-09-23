Gisele Bundchen reveals she was ‘just surviving’ before shock Tom Brady divorce – and is ‘now living’… as star details how pair ‘grew apart’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Gisele Bundchen has revealed she was ‘just surviving’ before her divorce from Tom Brady – and ‘alive now’ in her most candid interview about her divorce yet.

The supermodel, 43, started dating the football star, 45, in 2007 and was with him for more than a decade before confirming their divorce in October 2022.

In an upcoming interview with Lee Cowan for CBS News Sunday Morning, the star said she has happily entered a new era of her life and explained how the couple “grew apart” before their split – saying: “I think I before I was surviving better, and now I’m living, which is different.’

Tom and Gisele share two children – Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13 – while he also has an older son, Jack, 15, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

Gisele took a step back from modeling to raise the couple’s children and has now returned to the world of haute couture.

New era: Gisele Bundchen has revealed she was ‘just surviving’ before divorcing Tom Brady – and ‘alive now’ in her most candid interview about her divorce yet (photo 2017)

Opening: In an upcoming interview with Lee Cowan for CBS News Sunday Morning, the star said she has happily entered a new era of her life and explained how the couple ‘grew apart’ before their split – saying: ‘I think after before I was more surviving’

Family: Gisele and Tom share Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10 – while Tom also has an older son named Jack, 15, from his previous relationship with model and actress Bridget Moynahan

Brady sent shockwaves around the world when he first announced his retirement in 2022 — a decision he would reverse just weeks later — which reportedly irked his now ex-wife.

Rumors swirled that Bundchen was concerned about the sport’s impact on Brady’s health, reportedly giving him an ultimatum to retire or their marriage would end.

In February 2023, he announced his retirement for the second and final time.

On the decision to divorce, the star said: ‘I think this is not what I dreamed of and hoped for. My parents have been married for 50 years and I really wanted that.

“But I think you have to accept that sometimes you know, like in your 20s, sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart… I mean, he’s the father of my kids, so I always wish him the best , and I am so grateful that he gave me wonderful children.”

Elsewhere in the chat, the star revealed huge amounts of stress during her modeling career, which led to her fantasizing about ‘jumping out the window’.

Tough time: Speaking about the decision to divorce, the star said: ‘I think this is not what I dreamed and hoped for. My parents have been married for fifty years and I really wanted that.

Lots of love: ‘But I think you have to accept that sometimes you know that as you’re in your twenties, sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart… I mean, he’s the father of my kids, so I wish him always the very best. best’

Fashion icon: Elsewhere in the chat, the star revealed huge amounts of stress during her modeling career, which led to her fantasizing about ‘jumping out the window’ (seen in 2006)

She said, “You know, I was in tunnels. I couldn’t breathe. And then I started working in studios, and I felt like I was suffocating.

‘I lived on the ninth floor and had to climb the stairs because I was afraid I would be stuck in the elevator and start hyperventilating… You know when you can’t breathe even with the windows open, You feel like : I don’t want to live like this, you know what I mean?

Cowan replied, “Have you really thought about jumping?” with Bundchen replying, “Yes.” Just for a moment, because you say: I can’t do that.’

Gisele is now rumored to be dating handsome jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente – with speculation fueled by their frequent public sightings together, including during trips to Costa Rica.

Gisele has taken a dismissive attitude towards the reports, she said in the April issue of Vanity fair: ‘I think at this point, unfortunately, because I’m divorced, I’m sure they’re going to try to tie me down to whatever.’

While Tom has moved on with supermodel Irina Shayk, 37, with their budding romance revealed in August after a sleepover at his home.

“Tom is really ecstatic that this is happening, he feels like they completely understand each other, and he really finds her extremely interesting, enterprising and has a clever sense of humor that really appeals to everything he stands for,” another shared source to DailyMail. .com about the new connection. ‘She’s not just an affair, he really wants to make it work.

‘He always told himself after his divorce that he would only enter into a relationship with someone with whom a future could be made, someone who he could eventually introduce to his children.

“He really has a lot of appreciation for her and where this relationship could go. He isn’t worried about her, they seem to understand each other and get along quite well.

The pair were also spotted having dinner for two at a sushi restaurant in New York City just days after their budding romance was revealed.

New romance? Gisele has been repeatedly linked to her handsome jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente

New love: While Tom has moved on with supermodel Irina Shayk, 37, and their budding romance was revealed in August after a sleepover at his home

As for Gisele, a separate source said she was “not bothered” by his romance with Irina at all because she had “moved on.”

“Gisele is not bothered by Tom and Irina, or anyone else Tom is dating, as long as they treat their children with love,” the insider said.

‘Tom and Gisele divorced and she moved away. As long as Tom plays an active role in his children’s lives the way he does and continues to be the wonderful father that he is, Gisele is happy for him and for whoever he wants to fall in love with.”

The CBS New Sunday Morning interview will air on Sunday, September 24 on CBS, and also streaming on Paramount+.