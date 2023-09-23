Sat. Sep 23rd, 2023

    Claudia Schiffer, 53, looks like a Malibu Barbie with fresh tan and blonde hair as she walks Versace runway for 1st time in 5 YEARS: 'A warm hug'

    By Heidi Parker for Dailymail.com

    Published: 4:49 PM EDT, September 22, 2023 | Updated: 4:56 PM EDT, September 22, 2023

    Claudia Schiffer looks much younger than her 53 years as she attended a fashion show in Milan, Italy, on Friday.

    The German supermodel sported a radiant glow as she wore her honey blonde hair past her shoulders and sported a golden Malibu tan.

    The 5’11” cover girl walked the Versace Spring 2024 runway show.

    The mother-of-two looked stunning in a mint green and gray maxi dress with a checkerboard print and lace detailing. The siren added a pair of pointy gun metal gray pumps with a bow at the front.

    This is a big return for Claudia, considering she hasn’t been on the Versace runway in five years. In 2018 she walked with Carla Bruni, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen, among others.

    That glow: Claudia Schiffer looks much younger than her 53 years as she attended a fashion show in Milan, Italy, on Friday

    She doesn’t age: seen on the left on Thursday and on the right in 1990

    The past: The last time she walked the Versace runway was in 2018. With, from left to right, Carla Bruni, Donatella Versace, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen

    The last time she was in a Versace show was for the 2018 collection, where she posed with longtime friends Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen.

    It was a beautiful homecoming for the German wonder, who has had a close bond with the Versace family for thirty years.

    “It’s actually poured onto my body. It fits me like a glove,” she said Fashion.

    The siren didn’t feel the pressure to perform for her big return.

    ‘I always stay very healthy. “I do exercise and make sure I get a good night’s sleep,” she added. ‘Other than that I’m just myself.’

    Donatella Versace gave her self-confidence.

    “Donatella is just a wonderful, warm-hearted, gentle, genuine, kind person who really cares,” Schiffer said.

    ‘It’s like coming into a warm hug from the Versace family. I always really look forward to it. It’s simply more than just a fashion show and advertising campaign. It’s much more than that.’

    Sleek: The German supermodel sported a radiant glow as she wore her honey blonde hair past her shoulders and sported a golden Malibu tan. The 5’11’ cover girl walked the Versace runway show

    A 10: The mother of two looked stunning in a mint green and gray maxi dress with a checkerboard print and lace detailing

    Supermodels (left to right) Naomi Campbell, Schiffer and Christy Turlington at the launch party of their Fashion Cafe venture, London, 1996

    Schiffer looked at her archive of clothing for Versace shows, she told Vogue.

    ‘My favorites are in the metallic, light blue, light pink, gold collection.

    “It’s miniskirts with little sweaters and high knee boots in matching colors with your sweater, so it can be quite a look,” she says, referring to Versace’s fall 1994 collection.

    “It’s such a flashback to the early 1990s,” she added.

    ‘The funny thing is that you can wear it again today. It’s fashion today.’

