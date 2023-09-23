Julia Roberts, 55, proves everyone loves a Pretty Woman as Ryan Gosling and Salma Hayek’s billionaire husband jump into a photo op with her in Milan

<!–

Julia Roberts often spends time in San Francisco with her family or in Los Angeles, where she works on her acting career.

But on Friday, the 55-year-old Pretty Woman actress was spotted in Milan, Italy.

The Oscar-winning sensation was seen at the Gucci show where she rubbed elbows with Kendall Jenner and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

And the broad siren was also spotted chatting to Eve Mendes’ Barbie star husband Ryan Gosling.

Then it turned to Salma Hayek’s billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault, 61, who oversees Gucci through his Kering Company.

So chic: Julia wore a dark gray blazer and a pleated skirt over a light gray button-up shirt and large earrings. The avid jogger showed off her toned legs as she wore pointy black high heels

Julia wore a dark gray blazer and pleated skirt over a light gray button-up shirt and large earrings.

The avid jogger showed off her toned legs as she wore pointy black high heels.

The star’s hair was darker than normal, with bangs and a slight wave, with brown eye shadow and pink lips.

She clung to a man in a dark blue suit who guided Roberts to her seat.

In July, Roberts celebrated her 21st wedding anniversary with second husband Daniel Moder.

She wrote in her Instagram caption, “21! #truelove #heckyeah #fromhereonout.”

She told me a year ago E! News that the secret of her lasting marriage is affection.

‘I always say the same thing and I stick to it. It’s making out. Lots of making out.’

Friends? The Oscar-winning sensation was seen at the Gucci show, where she chatted with Eve Mendes’ Barbie star husband Ryan Gosling

Bizz talk? Then it was up to Salma Hayek’s billionaire husband, François-Henri Pinault, 61, who oversees Gucci through his Kering Company.

Dark clothing convention: from left to right Ryan, Julia and François-Henri

“(Writing handwritten notes is) something Danny and I have always done,” Julia said CBS Sunday morning.

‘I still have the first letter he ever wrote to me, which was seven pages long, tucked away. One day I’ll show it to (my daughter) Hazel and say, “That’s what you’re looking for.”

Together they have three children: twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and Henry.

“It’s not rainbows and kittens every day, but it brings me a lot of joy,” she said.

‘It never gripped me as an actor. It’s my dream come true, but it’s not my only dream come true.

In July: In July she celebrated her anniversary with Danny Moder: ’21! #truelove #heckyeah #fromhereonout

The kids: Julia and Danny share three children and live in San Francisco

“The life I built with my husband (and) the life we ​​built with our children, that’s the best thing there is. To arrive at their home triumphant at the end of the day.’

Julia added: ‘I always think they all look like me, and then Danny comes home from work and I say, “Oh, you, that’s what they look like.”’

Her next film is Leave the World Behind, premiering on Netflix in December.

Her costars include Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, Myha’la Herrold, Farrah Mackenzie, Charlie Evans and Kevin Bacon.

Julia is a spokesperson for Lancome and Chopard.