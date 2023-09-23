My Mum, Your Dad: Roger finds love with Janey while another couple calls it quits – as the shocking twist is revealed in the FINAL episode

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

My Mum Your Dad came to an end on Friday as the final episode of the middle-aged dating show brought the contestants’ love journeys to an end.

The emotional finale stung as Roger found happiness again with Janey, while his daughter Jess described him as a ‘different man’.

The episode started with presenter Davina McCall shocking the cast as she exposed the series’ major plot twist before revealing the series ‘winners’.

While the parents thought relationship experts were overseeing their time at the Surrey home, it was actually their children.

The older generation was stunned when Davina revealed the big plot twist, with Natalie exclaiming ‘it’s crazy’.

“That’s a curveball,” Roger announced.

Natalie and Paul and Sharon and Elliott also received their children’s blessings, but unfortunately it was the end of the road for Monique and Martin M when the mother decided to end it all.

Roger and Janey finally got their happy ending after both Jess and Will gave the couple the green light.

Roger lost his wife to cancer 18 months ago and viewers have seen how much he has grown on the show.

The 58-year-old postman, father of three, signed up for the new ITV1 dating show in a bid to move on after the death of wife Joanna – who ‘fell asleep on the sofa and never woke up’ after suffering a melanoma behind her ear.

At the end of the last episode, she told her father, “When I look at you, there’s just less sadness and more happiness. You’re like a different man.’

The 28-year-old admitted it was difficult to see her father as another woman, but she realized he had found happiness with Janey.

“Seeing Dad with someone who isn’t my mom wasn’t easy…I can’t help but want to protect you and just don’t want you to get hurt. You’ve been in enough pain to last a lifetime. We all have.’

Unfortunately, things didn’t end in love for Monique and Martin M after information from her daughter Taiya led the mother to call things off with her other half.

When she reunited with her mother, Taiya revealed that Martin had said the same types of things to both Monique and Tallulah at the same time.

The 21-year-old even called out Martin when she told him that “there were some similar words shared” as she referenced him kissing both women on the neck.

She later told the cameras, “Looking into Martin’s eyes definitely gave me all the answers I needed.”

Even Martin’s son Luke seemed to have doubts about the relationship when he admitted to Monique: “He put himself in a tough spot, and to be honest, I was largely in your favor.”

Later in the episode, Monique decided to end things as she admitted, “We’re not right for each other.”

She explained, “I’m not happy about the fact that we had some time to connect and you didn’t take advantage of it. It would have been nice if you were a little more interested in me and my life and what I’ve been through.

‘I felt like the connection was lost for me. I had the feeling that Martin was investing in everyone and not in me.’

But there was happiness for the other couples as Kaliel and Mazey gave their blessing to Natalie and Paul, who are looking forward to a future outside the show.

When asked if she saw a future with Mazey’s Paul, Natalie replied: ‘I hope so, if he is what he is presented here then he is an incredible man.’

The episode ended with Roger raising a toast to the incredible journey they have all been on and what will happen in the future.

As he stood up, his castmates joked, “I thought he was going to propose then!”

My Mother, Your Father is available to stream on ITVX.