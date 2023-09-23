Sat. Sep 23rd, 2023

    The Dumbest Details From the Menendez Indictment

    The Dumbest Details From the Menendez Indictment

    Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

    After nearly a year of anticipation, the most shocking thing about the federal indictment of Sen. Robert Menendez that dropped Friday is how clumsy it makes the senator and his co-conspirators look.

    According to the indictment, the Democrat, his wife, and their alleged accomplices left fingerprints—literal, digital, and figurative—all over the purported plot to take bribes in exchange for local, national, and international favors. So far, Menendez and two of the other defendants have denied wrongdoing.

    None have yet disputed U.S. Attorney Damian Williams’ evidence. And that evidence, if accurate, would appear to indicate that not only is Menendez a crook, but an incredibly bad one.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

