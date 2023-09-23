How to Stream ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Online Without Cable

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

ABC’s popular dating franchise enters its end of the year with The golden bachelor. Bachelor Nation’s highly anticipated senior dating spin-off, premiering September 28, follows 72-year-old widower Gerry Turner in his search for love.

Bachelor education alum Jesse Palmer will host the new series, which will follow the same format as The Bachelor And The Bachelorette. The Golden bachelorThe competition’s 22 entrants are “talented golden ladies” between the ages of 60 and 75 who will “take time from their established home lives, friends and family in the quest to rediscover love,” ABC says. Among them is Patty James, Matt James’ mother The Bachelor season 25.

The retired restaurateur was previously married for 43 years to his high school sweetheart Toni, who died suddenly in 2017 from a bacterial infection. In his primetime TV debut during The BacheloretteDuring the season 20 reunion show, Turner explained that his expectations are different this time around: “What I’m looking for at 70 is different than what I was looking for in high school and college. I believe I will find my person – the new person who will make me whole again. And I think we’ll build a wonderful relationship. But I don’t think it will be anything like the relationship I had with Toni. And I don’t think it would be right to do it that way.”

To celebrate the new series, ABC is hosting golden takeovers in Los Angeles and New York. Today through October 1, LA seniors can get Golden Hour discounts at iconic spots including Mel’s Drive-In on Sunset (September 22-24) and Randy’s Donuts and Pink’s Hot Dogs (September 25-September 24) from 5-7pm ). 1), which will also offer limited edition treats, giveaways and photo ops. This weekend, Golden food trucks are parked in LA and NYC. On the West Coast, you can find it Friday at Ovation Hollywood, Mel’s Drive-In on Sunset, The Grove and Pan-Pacific Park; Saturday at the Santa Monica Pier and in Venice at Hotel Erwin and The Brig on Abbot Kinney; and Sunday at Melrose Trading Post and Canter’s Deli on Fairfax. Visit the Big Apple Friday at Bryant Park and Madison Square Park; Saturday in Union Square and Sunday in the Meatpacking District and FiDi.

Those who don’t live in LA or NYC can also earn “golden discounts” for a limited time at select online retailers and Disney brands, including at 1-800-Flowers.com (save 40 percent on two dozen roses with a vase on 1st of September). 28), Dylan’s Candy Bar (get 25 percent off full price with code GOLDEN) and Fandango (save $5 on a movie ticket from September 28 to October 1); more details can be found here.

Below you can read how you can stream The golden bachelor online, also free and without cable.

How to watch The golden bachelor Online: premiere date, episode schedule

The golden bachelor premieres September 28 at 5pm PT/8pm ET on ABC. Episodes stream the next day on Hulu and air weekly on Thursdays.

Hulu basic plans cost $7.99 per month for the ad-supported option or $14.99 per month for the ad-free tier. New subscribers can watch The golden bachelor free with Hulu’s one-month trial.

Hulu subscription $7.99 and up per month Buy now

You can also save on streaming with select Disney bundles and Hulu with Live TV plans. The Disney Bundle Duo Basic includes Hulu and Disney+ with ads for $9.99 per month.

Through October 12, new subscribers can get the Disney Bundle Trio (Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+) for $12.99 for the ad-supported Basic plan, or $19.99 for the ad-free Premium package on Hulu and Disney+ ( ESPN+ contains ads).

Cord cutters who want to watch their local ABC channel live can subscribe to the commercial-free Hulu with Live TV plan, including Disney+ and ESPN+, for just $49.99 per month for the first three months. After October 12, prices will increase to $14.99 to $24.99 per month for the Disney Bundle Trio Basic and Premium and $89.99 for the Hulu with Live TV package.

Hulu with Live TV (Reg. $69.99 and up) $49.99 per month Buy now

There are other ways to keep up The golden bachelor without traditional cable. You can watch the show on live TV streaming services with ABC, including DirecTV Stream ($64.99 and up per month), FuboTV ($75 and up per month), and Sling’s Blue package (reg. $45 per month, the half discount on your first month).