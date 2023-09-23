Sat. Sep 23rd, 2023

    What I Saw While Working at Ibram Kendi's Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University

    What I Saw While Working at Ibram Kendi’s Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University

    I wasn’t even looking to work at the Center for Antiracist Research. I was a junior faculty member at Boston University with a modest public profile, so didn’t expect an invitation to the party. Dr. Ibram X. Kendi was an academic rockstar, after all.

    To my surprise, the Center reached out to interview me. When I got the job, I felt like Percy Jackson being summoned to Mount Olympus.

    Fast forward two years. I had left the Center, like so many others, and was recovering from the experience. Then I got word about the mass layoffs. All the old feelings came flooding back.

