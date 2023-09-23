Daniel Ricciardo guaranteed F1 seat in 2024 after extending contract with AlphaTauri along with rising Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda

The Australian driver left McLaren last season

He joined Red Bull’s sister team

Will extend his stay with fellow driver Tsunoda

Injured Australian F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo will extend his career until 2024 after joining AlphaTauri next season.

Ricciardo made his debut with Red Bull’s sister team this season after AlphaTauri fired Dutch driver Nyck de Vries due to a series of underperformance.

Now the team has confirmed he will continue in 2024, despite impressive performances from reserve driver Liam Lawson this year.

Ricciardo said he was ‘excited’ to drive Yuki again next year and continue the journey with Scuderia Alpha Tauri

“Given the progress we have already made and the plans for the future, it is an exciting time for the team,” he said.

“We’re building and it’s a great feeling. There is still a lot of work to be done, but we are moving in the right direction and there is a lot to look forward to. Bring on 2024.’

Scuderia AlphaTauri’s Japanese Yuki Tsunoda and Australian Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo have been re-signed for the 2024 season

“Next year the technical regulations will remain largely unchanged and it was therefore logical to also aim for continuity in our driver line-up,” said team boss Franz Tost.

‘I am very happy with the development Yuki has shown with our team over the last two and a half years and with Daniel’s great race-winning experience we will have one of the most competitive driver combinations on the grid in 2024.

‘Peter (Bayer, the new CEO of AlphaTauri) and Laurent (Mekies, the new team boss of AlphaTauri) will have a great duo to guide the new season.

“As for Liam, who has impressed everyone in his races so far, he will certainly help the team in his development role as a third driver, and I am sure he will soon have a future in Formula 1.”

MORE TO FOLLOW