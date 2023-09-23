Shannon Beador ‘is being investigated by animal control’ after driving drunk and crashing with dog Archie in tow

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Shannon Beador is under investigation by the Newport Beach Police Department’s Animal Control Unit following her DUI arrest last weekend.

The 59-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County personality was driving drunk with her dog Archie when she crashed into a local home.

According to Page sixthe department’s chief animal control officer is “looking into it.”

“We don’t have animal (endangerment) laws like you would with children, but we do have animal cruelty laws, so he’s going to look into that a little further,” Sergeant Steve Oberon told the publication.

According to TMZBeador was arrested last Saturday after she crashed into a house, parked in the middle of the street and pretended to be walking her dog.

Sergeant Oberon also reported that Beador asked that Archie be “dropped off at someone’s house to be taken care of while she dealt with her situation.”

It was noted that the dog, a golden retriever, was not injured and so was not taken for medical treatment.

Oberon did not reveal who asked Beador to care for her pet while she was in police custody.

However, an insider told Page Six that the animal is in the care of Beador’s ex-boyfriend John Janssen, who she had visited before the car crash.

On Tuesday, the former couple was spotted entering a Newport Beach apartment together.

A source said that “as of now, Shannon has not been contacted by animal control,” and that “Archie is doing well and is currently with Shannon.”

And Oberon confirmed, “(The dog) was never taken from her as far as custody goes.”

It comes after the pup went missing in October 2021 and returned home safely just a day later.

And last year, Shannon shared with her social media audience that Archie was not doing well health-wise.

She shared a slew of photos with her beloved dog and wrote a heartfelt caption.

‘Archie hasn’t been doing so well in recent months. We are taking Archie to our vet and a specialist to help him get better, but it is difficult,” she said online at the time.

“We’re told his immune system is shot. He has been on multiple antibiotics for various skin infections over the past 3 months and is on Apoquel. Nothing helped. Right now we are combining Western and holistic medicine in the hope that something will work.”

‘Today he scratched his front leg raw with a cone on his head and a sock on his hind foot; it happened in just a few minutes. Please say a little prayer for Archie,” she begged fans.

Jeff Lewis spoke with Taylor Armstrong, his and Shannon’s mutual friend and former RHOBH cast member, on his SiriusXM show on Friday.

The two discussed Beador and how she is dealing with the aftermath of the DUI ordeal.

Armstrong revealed that she communicated with Shannon via text, adding that the Bravo TV star is “always welcome to stay with me.”

It came after Lewis said he had suggested Shannon stay with friends while she recovers ‘physically and emotionally’.

He explained that she is currently “in a temporary location, a cute little apartment right on the water, but there is no privacy whatsoever. Zero, and she now has paparazzi everywhere. She can’t even walk Archie. She can’t even go outside to walk Archie. There is no backyard because her front yard is water and there is no room…’

He also noted that the troubled socialite will undergo “pretty intensive therapy” next week.

Armstrong added, “She’s definitely taken ownership of it and I think she’ll heal a lot, even from other things she has to work through.”