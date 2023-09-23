A-League star earns title of world’s toughest footballer by returning to the field after breaking her neck in accident that almost left her a quadriplegic

Rylee Foster has signed for Wellington Phoenix

Goalkeeper broke her neck after a car accident in 2021

Ready to return to football in July, former Liverpool star

Wellington Phoenix goalkeeper Rylee Foster could be the strongest footballer in the world after recently returning to the sport following a horrific car crash two years ago.

Foster, 25, was on the books of Liverpool in the Women’s Super League when her life was turned upside down.

The shot-stopper from Canada, a passenger on her way to a music performance in Finland, feared she would be paralyzed after being thrown through the windshield of a rollover vehicle.

She suffered a brain haemorrhage and seven fractures in her neck, but remarkably, Foster believes she is one of the lucky ones.

“The fact that I’m still alive is phenomenal,” Foster said Take care.

“The injury I sustained is known to kill you instantly, or even turn you into a tetraplegic.”

Foster has signed for Wellington ahead of the A-League Women’s season as she looks to relaunch her career. She will compete with Brianna Edwards to become the club’s starting No. 1.

She labeled joining the Phoenix as “very symbolic” and in her eyes it is “rising from something that was literally in ashes.”

“I’ve been through a lot in the last two years, more than most people experience in a lifetime,” Foster added.

“There has been a lot of sacrifice and blood, sweat and tears to get to this point, and there are many obstacles in terms of physical and mental health.

“This new version of myself could potentially be the best yet and I’m excited about that.

“For the Phoenix to put their trust in me, to take that risk, but also be a part of my journey, was truly remarkable… I will be forever grateful.”

Wellington take on Melbourne City on home soil in their season opener on October 15.